Global $3.97 Billion Antacids Markets, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F

Major players in the antacids market are GlaxoSmithKline plc, Pfizer Inc., Bayer AG, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd and AstraZeneca PLC.



The global antacids market is expected to grow from $2.91 billion in 2020 to $3.33 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4%.

The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges.

The market is expected to reach $3.97 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4.5%.



The antacids market consists of sales of antacids which are used to neutralize stomach acid, and treat acid reflux, heartburn and indigestion. It includes drug class such as proton pump inhibitors, H2 antagonist, surgical simulators and acid neutralizers in the form of either tablet, liquid or powder. Examples of antacids include Alka Seltzer, Maalox, Mylanta, Rolaids, Tums and Pepto-Bismol.



Mouth-melting antacid is an emerging trend in the antacid market. Antacids were available in tablet, liquid and powder form until now, however, researchers have now come up with mouth-melting antacids which are made up of micro mouth melting granules that easily melt in the mouth. These granules present in the antacids act in the form of effervescent. An example of a mouth melting instant relief antacid is Sunpharma's 'Pepmelt', which integrates the effects of herbal constituents present in it with the contemporary mouth melting technology.



Poor lifestyle choices resulting in higher prevalence of acidity is an important driver for the growth of the antacids market. Poor lifestyle choices involve deskbound jobs, poor quality of sleep and irregular dietary habits, which result in an increase in acidity level of the stomach and lead to gastroesophageal reflux disease. According to the American College of Gastroenterology, around 60 million Americans suffers from gastroesophageal reflux disease. This drives the demand for antacids.



The manufacturers of antacids in the USA need to comply with CFR - Code of Federal Regulations Title 21 laid down by the FDA. According to these regulations, an over-the-counter (OTC) antacid product in a form suitable for oral administration is recognized safe and effective only if it meets the conditions related to active ingredients established by the regulatory body.



The side effects related to antacids is a major restraint for the antacids market. Some of the common side effects of antacids include dose-dependent rebound hyperacidity and milk-alkali syndrome. Antacids containing aluminum hydroxide may also cause side effects such as constipation, aluminum-intoxication, osteomalacia, and hypophosphatemia. In addition, antacids when consumed with other acidic drugs might lead to absorption of both the drugs resulting in reduced efficiency of both the drugs.



