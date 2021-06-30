New York, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL RFID READERS MARKET FORECAST 2021-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06101172/?utm_source=GNW





MARKET INSIGHTS

RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) is a wireless technology that uses radio waves to connect things, individuals, or devices.Moreover, the data can also be shared over the cloud (internet).



The RFID system entails RFID tags, readers, and software with tags constituting the information written and read using RFID readers.RFID readers are devices operating as radio frequency transmitters and receivers of information from RFID tags.



The readers can either be handheld or fixed devices.

Retail refers to the sale of services and goods to consumers.Transactions are undertaken through several channels of distribution across an ever-growing range of sectors, including food, apparel, motor vehicles, as well as electronics.



While in-store or physical retail is the dominant channel, other distinct forms of non-store retailing are gaining popularity, as well.Online retailing or e-commerce channels carve a share of the retail sector within multiple global markets.



Furthermore, retailers also run an omnichannel model, aiming to incorporate offline and online channels seamlessly.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global RFID readers market growth assessment includes the analysis of North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of World.North America is anticipated to dominate the global market by 2028, owing to the developing retail division and the increasing adoption of automation.



However, the regional market may face restraints on account of security challenges.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The rising demand for Ultra-High Frequency (UHF) RFID, in addition to the growth of e-commerce, is set to intensify the rivalry within the global RFID readers market. Some of the key companies operating in the global market include Zebra Technologies Corp, Invengo Technology Pte Ltd, CAEN RFID, Alien Technology, etc.



Companies mentioned

1. ALIEN TECHNOLOGY

2. APPLIED WIRELESS IDENTIFICATIONS GROUP INC

3. CAEN RFID SRL

4. HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL

5. IMPINJ INC

6. INVENGO TECHNOLOGY PTE LTD

7. JADAK- A NOVANTA COMPANY

8. LOWRY SOLUTIONS INC

9. MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC

10. ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP

