GLOBAL FEMTECH MARKET FORECAST 2021-2028

MARKET INSIGHTS

Femtech is the category of software, products, diagnostics, as well as services that utilize technology to concentrate on the health of women. The sector encompasses period-tracking apps, fertility solutions, women’s sexual wellness, pregnancy and nursing care, and reproductive health care.

Socio-economic factors, exclusive focus on women’s reproductive roles, gender inequality, and increased vulnerability to sexual, mental, and physical violence results in the surging prevalence of diseases in women.Besides, the rising prevalence of diseases creates an increased expenditure on women’s health.



For instance, as per the report issued by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), women health expenditure equated to 55% of the overall healthcare spending in the Netherlands, Korea, and the Czech Republic.As a result, femtech serves as the potential cost-saving alternative for the global healthcare system.



Healthcare organizations can effectively collaborate with femtech firms for virtual visits to the hospitals and remote patient monitoring, in addition to ensuring patient wellness.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global femtech market growth assessment includes the evaluation of North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of World.North America dominated the global market in 2020.



The region’s significant revenue share is ascribed to chief factors such as government initiatives, the increasing awareness about femtech for clinical data analysis, and the maternal mortality rate as well as declining life expectancy.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The global femtech market is moderately consolidated with a significant number of vendors.This, in turn, augments the industrial rivalry among existing players providing femtech solutions.



With the growing adoption of femtech products across different regions, companies distributing femtech solutions are anticipated to substantially contribute to the market’s competitiveness. Hence, the competition is set to be high.

Key firms operating in the market are Aytu Bioscience Inc, Natural Cycles Nordic AB, Flo Health, Biowink GmbH, etc.



