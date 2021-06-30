The global burn care market growth is projected to progress at a CAGR of 5.74% during the forecast period, 2021-2028

New York, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL BURN CARE MARKET FORECAST 2021-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06101162/?utm_source=GNW

Advanced burn care products, traditional burn care, and burn care biologics are used to treat burns of varying degrees.One of the key factors driving the global burn care market growth is the incorporation of industrial safety regulations.



Employees are exposed to sparks, electrical currents, open flame, various heat sources, and flammable gases and chemical gases in several workplaces. The US OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) has set regulations and standards for fire and burn safety in the workplace regarding the handling and using hazardous chemicals and gases.

Further, the European Burns Association in Europe is a non-profit organization that promotes and studies the prevention of burn injuries.A few European countries have their own approved standards for some steps in clinical burn treatment.



However, the high costs and low reimbursements restrict the market growth.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global burn care market growth analysis includes the assessment of the Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of World.North America has the major revenue share as of 2020.



This is due to the ease in the availability of burn care products, the growing demand for burn care products, and the increasing burn injury incidences.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The majority of the market share is under the control of a few market participants. Some of the well-established players in the market include Cardinal Health Inc, ConvaTec Group Plc, DeRoyal Industries Inc, Coloplast, Dukal Corporation, etc.



