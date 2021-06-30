Global V2X (Vehicle to Everything) and CVIS (Cooperative Vehicle Infrastructure System) Markets, 2020-2023, 2024-2026, & Beyond 2026 with Focus on China

Dublin, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "V2X (Vehicle to Everything) and CVIS (Cooperative Vehicle Infrastructure System) Industry Report, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



V2X and CVIS Industry Report: 5G V2X will be a Standard Configuration for Digital Cockpits



After months of debate, in November 2020, the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) voted for allocation of 75MHz of the spectrum band (5.850-5.925GHz), which had previously been reserved for Dedicated Short-Range Communications (DSRC) services, to Wi-Fi and C-V2X uses, which means the US has given up DSRC and turned to C-V2X.



In 2021, China government has issued the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for National Economic and Social Development and the Long-Range Objectives through the Year 2035, and the National Comprehensive Three-dimensional Transportation Network, indicating that in the 15 years to come, China should lead the world in intelligent connected vehicle (intelligent vehicle, autonomous driving, CVIS) by providing full coverage of spatio-temporal information service and transportation perception, and defining China's "CVIS + autonomous driving" technology roadmap.



C-V2X technology is in the first phase of implementation, and OEMs tend to explore application scenarios.



In September 2020, the 5G Automotive Association (5GAA) worked out a C-V2X communication technology roadmap.



Based on the current 3GPP's 5G technology release speed, global deployment of 5G technology, and automotive communication technology supply chain status, combining 5GAA's prediction and the reality in China, we think the use of C-V2X technology will pass through the following three phases:



2020-2023:

Having become available to mass-produced vehicles, C-V2X now depends on 4G LTE-V2X(R14, R15)technology to offer basic safety functions: LTE-V2X enables higher traffic efficiency and assisted driving safety, and will support other functions such as electronic brake light, left turn assistance, automated valet parking (AVP) in a parking lot, and remote-controlled driving.



In some low- and medium-speed automated driving scenarios (ports, mining areas, parks, etc.), LTE-V2X (R15, composed of 4G core networks + 5G base stations) works for vehicle infrastructure cooperation.



2024-2026:

Based on NR V2X+5G Uu, achieve CVIS-enabled automated driving (R16-released in July 2020), R17-expected to freeze in mid-2022), with available functions including coordinated protection of vulnerable groups in traffic and cooperative automated driving on urban roads;



HD map data (static/semi-static and dynamic) and sensor data (camera, LiDAR, radar, etc.) can be broadcasted to nearby autonomous vehicles for assisted driving decision.



Beyond 2026:

5G NR V2X will be mature enough to be a standard configuration for highly automated vehicles. The combination of NR V2X and 5G eMBB allows for the sharing and collaboration of high-precision perception data between vehicles, and the collaborative interaction between vulnerable traffic participants. By 2029, it will enable collaborative traffic flow management and automated vehicle flow takeover on highways or at intersections.



In China's case, the Cooperative Intelligent Transportation System, Vehicular Communication, Application Layer Specification and Data Exchange Standard (Day II), an association standard, started soliciting opinions in November 2020. Compared with the CVIS DAY I released in 2017, the CVIS Day II underlines the interactions between vehicles, infrastructures and pedestrians and makes the trend to "vehicle-infrastructure cooperation" technology clearer, which means more V2I scenarios will come out and roadside (edge end) capabilities will play a role.



Through the lens of the mass production of OEMs in China, the 17 typical use cases in the CVIS DAY I can already be seen in vehicles; for the typical Day II use cases, the formulation of recommended standards is underway, and development and commercialization is expected to be phased in in 2021.



For example, Ford China is testing "direct connection" mode-based V2I and V2V capabilities such as electronic emergency brake light (EEBL) and intersection movement assist (IMA), and will further integrate V2X with Co-Pilot 360 ADAS and push them to users over the air (OTA).



Key Topics Covered:



1. V2X and CVIS Policy and Market Prospect

1.1 China's V2X Industrial Policy Environment

1.2 Overseas V2X Industrial Policy Environment

1.3 Process of 3GPP and 5GAA 5G V2X Communication Standardization

1.4 China's V2X Communication Standardization Process

1.5 Smart Road Standardization Process

1.6 China's V2X and CVIS Market Outlook



2. Key V2X Technology, Business Model and Industrial Ecology

2.1 CVIS Industrialization Process

2.2 Exploration of CVIS Business Model

2.3 Key CVIS Technology to Be Broken through

2.4 Market Opportunities and Industrial Ecology of V2X and CVIS



3. V2X Application Scenarios and Deployment

3.1 Three Development Stages of 5G C-V2X Application Scenarios

3.2 Automotive V2X OBU Deployment Strategy for Passenger Cars

3.3 5G V2X Planning and Mass Production of Passenger Car OEMs

3.4 Application Prospect of 5G V2X in the Field of Trunk Logistics

3.5 Application Prospect of 5G V2X in the Field of Port Autonomous Driving

3.6 Application Prospect of 5G V2X in the Field of Mining-use Autonomous Driving

3.7 Application of 5G V2X and CVIS in Park Logistics

3.8 Application of 5G V2X and CVIS in Robotaxi & Robobus



