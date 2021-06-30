North America Automotive Steering System Market Report 2021-2028: Rigid Fuel Efficiency Norms Driving Adoption of Advanced Automotive Steering Systems

Dublin, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Automotive Steering System Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Type, and Vehicle Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The automotive steering system market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 4,149.24 million in 2020 to US$ 5,273.58 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2021 to 2028.

Electronic power steering (EPS) is mainly used in passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, with a small presence in heavy vehicles. With technological advances, EPS systems can carry more weight, and they can be used in commercial vehicles. Due to their higher load-bearing capability than EPS systems, hydraulic power steering (HPS) systems currently dominate the commercial vehicle market.

HPS systems use the engine's control, reducing fuel efficiency. The EPS system is more fuel-efficient and reliable than HPS systems because it draws power from the tank. Increased load-bearing ability will allow this technology to be used in commercial vehicles as well.

For instance, Volvo has developed Volvo Dynamic Steering, which uses an electric motor, which is further driving the demand for automotive steering systems. Additionally, rigid fuel efficiency norms driving the adoption of advanced automotive steering systems is among the other factors expected to boost the growth of the automotive steering system market.



Based on type, the electronic power steering segment led the North America automotive steering market in 2020. Traditional hydraulic steering can now be operated without the use of an engine-driven hydraulic pump, owing to the advent of electro-hydraulic systems. Instead, hydraulic pressure is provided by an electric motor pump unit that does not use engine power.

This concept is especially useful in vehicles that use traditional hydraulic steering as their primary technology, but it is also available in hybrid-electric vehicle models. The economy has grown in line with middle-class consumers' disposable incomes over the years. This, in turn, has a positive effect on vehicle production.

Moreover, vehicle production has increased dramatically over the last five years because of low production costs. The electro-hydraulic power steering market grew in tandem with the increase in vehicle output.

