The Global Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Market is expected to grow by $ 11.59 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period

New York, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05483245/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on application-to-person (A2P) SMS market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in the number of smart connected devices, no dependency on the Internet, and increased application of A2P SMS solutions in customer-centric industries. In addition, an increase in the number of smart connected devices is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The application-to-person (A2P) SMS market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscape.



The application-to-person (A2P) SMS market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Promotional campaigns

• CRM

• Pushed content

• Interactive services

• Others



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the implementation of BYOD policy in enterprises as one of the prime reasons driving the application-to-person (A2P) SMS market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing demand for social interaction and popularity of OTT apps within enterprises will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on application-to-person (A2P) SMS market covers the following areas:

• Application-to-person (A2P) SMS market sizing

• Application-to-person (A2P) SMS market forecast

• Application-to-person (A2P) SMS market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading application-to-person (A2P) SMS market vendors that include China Mobile Ltd., Europe Tel Srl, Infobip Ltd., Route Mobile Ltd., SAP SE, Sinch AB, Syniverse Technologies LLC, Tanla Solutions Ltd., Twilio Inc., and DIMOCO Carrier Billing GmbH. Also, the application-to-person (A2P) SMS market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05483245/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________