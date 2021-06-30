The Global Disposable Cups and Lids Market is expected to grow by $ 856.26 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period

New York, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Disposable Cups and Lids Market in Food and Beverage Industry 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05483162/?utm_source=GNW

26 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. Our report on disposable cups and lids market in food and beverage industry provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of the global commercial foodservice market and rising demand from the dairy industry. In addition, growth of the global commercial foodservice market is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The disposable cups and lids market in food and beverage industry analysis include type segment and geographic landscape.



The disposable cups and lids market in food and beverage industry is segmented as below:

By Type

• Plastic

• Paper and fiber

• Others



By Geography

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the growth of the global commercial beverage dispenser market as one of the prime reasons driving the disposable cups and lids market in food and beverage industry growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on disposable cups and lids market in food and beverage industry covers the following areas:

• Disposable cups and lids market in food and beverage industry sizing

• Disposable cups and lids market in food and beverage industry forecast

• Disposable cups and lids market in food and beverage industry industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading disposable cups and lids market in food and beverage industry vendors that include Berry Global Group Inc., Dart Container Corp., Detmold Group, F Bender Ltd., Fabri-Kal Corp., Genpak LLC, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Graphic Packaging Holding Co., Huhtamaki Oyj, and Sonoco Products Co. Also, the disposable cups and lids market in food and beverage industry analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05483162/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________