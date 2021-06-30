The Global Wooden Furniture Market is expected to grow by $ 48.48 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period

New York, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wooden Furniture Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442841/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the wooden furniture market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of the real estate and construction industry and the rising demand for luxury furniture. In addition, the growth of real estate and construction industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The wooden furniture market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The wooden furniture market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Home

• Office



By Geographic

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the replacement of wood with composite wooden furniture as one of the prime reasons driving the wooden furniture market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on wooden furniture market covers the following areas:

• Wooden furniture market sizing

• Wooden furniture market forecast

• Wooden furniture market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading wooden furniture market vendors that include Ashley Furniture Industries Inc., Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Herman Miller Inc., HNI Corp., Inter IKEA Holding BV, Laura Ashley Holdings Plc, Okamura Corp., Steelcase Inc., Williams-Sonoma Inc., and Yihua Enterprise (Group) Co. Ltd. Also, the wooden furniture market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442841/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________