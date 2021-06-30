The Global Cloud Migration Services Market is expected to grow by $ 13.01 bn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of over 24% during the forecast period

New York, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cloud Migration Services Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442804/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on cloud migration services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of cloud computing, shift from the CAPEX model to the OPEX model, and need to optimize project management and business processes. In addition, increasing adoption of cloud computing is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The cloud migration services market analysis include deployment segment and geographic landscape.



The cloud migration services market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• Public cloud

• Hybrid cloud

• Private cloud



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the adoption of container-as-a-service solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the cloud migration services market growth during the next few years. Also, a rise in the adoption of hybrid cloud solutions and adoption of virtual technologies will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on cloud migration services market covers the following areas:

• Cloud migration services market sizing

• Cloud migration services market forecast

• Cloud migration services market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cloud migration services market vendors that include Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., DXC Technology Co., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., and VMware Inc. Also, the cloud migration services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

