Agillic's CFO leaves

Copenhagen – 30 June 2021 – Agillic A/S (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC), the Copenhagen-based marketing automation Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company, announces that CFO Bent Faurskov leaves Agillic A/S.

Agillic's CFO Bent Faurskov has chosen to accept a new position outside of Agillic and will leave the company on 30 September 2021.

Says Emre Gürsoy: "I have been pleased with Bent's efforts through the Covid-19 phase, the first step in our transformation phase, as well as preparing Agillic for its next phase, which will be the implementation of the Reboot 2.1 strategy. I would like to thank Bent for his efforts and we wish him the best of luck in the future. We are now beginning our search for a new CFO who, along with the rest of the management team, can execute on the Reboot 2.1 strategy."

