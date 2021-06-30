Enteral Feeding Devices Market revenue to cross USD 7.8 Bn by 2027: Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



According to latest report “Enteral Feeding Devices Market by Product (Enteral Feeding Tubes, Enteral Feeding Pumps, Enteral Syringes, Giving Sets, Accessories), Patient (Adult, Pediatric), Application (Cancer, Central Nervous System (CNS) & Mental Health, Non-malignant Gastrointestinal (GI) Disorders), End-use (Home Care, Hospitals), Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2027”, by Global Market Insights Inc., the market valuation of enteral feeding devices will cross $7.8 billion by 2027.

Increasing demand for enteral feeding in home care settings is anticipated to boost the market growth. Enteral feeding is crucial for patients suffering from chronic ailments witnessing difficulty in swallowing. Rising adoption of home enteral nutrition (HEN) over the years has also been a major contributor for driving the demand of enteral feeding devices in home care settings. HEN offers an optimal solution for patients that need long-term and life-sustaining nutrition care but are otherwise able to live outside a healthcare facility. Some patients admitted to hospital are discharged after the treatment and continue to practice enteral feeding in home care settings. Moreover, the high influx of patients at hospitals due to COVID-19 pandemic has put significant strain on the healthcare facilities. This situation would accelerate the acceptance of enteral feeding in home care settings as patients look for an affordable and safe alternative for oral nutrition. With a growing pressure to curb down the healthcare expenses, favorable reimbursement scenario and development of easy to use devices, the demand for enteral feeding devices will grow exponentially, thereby facilitating the enteral feeding devices market expansion over the forecast period.

The enteral syringes segment in the enteral feeding devices market accounted for USD 413 million in 2020 owing to compatibility with enteral feeding tubes, improved patient safety during feeding, and efficacy in delivering enteral feeds & medicines. Enteral syringes are used for different purposes including correct measurement of liquid medicine to be administered to a patient. The players in the market are emphasizing on providing these syringes in numerous types comprising home-use syringes and single-use syringes. Favourable regulatory policies for manufacturing and design of enteral syringes for patient safety are expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The enteral feeding devices market for adult segment exceeded USD 3.06 billion in 2020 led by the increasing geriatric population needing enteral feeding devices. The accessibility to a huge number of enteral feeding instruments for massive adult population base on a commercial level also contributes to the key revenue share held by the segment. As per the study performed in 2017, in the U.S., around 248,846 adult patients required an enteral feeding tube for treatment. The rising prevalence of gastrointestinal cancer is poised to augment the demand for enteral feeding devices among adult patients. For instance, as per the recent research article, stomach cancer is the 4th most frequently occurring cancer in men and the 7th most frequently occurring cancer in women. The rising demand for these devices among pregnant women is also one of the key factors propelling the segment revenue.

The central nervous system (CNS) & mental health segment in the enteral feeding devices market was valued at more than USD 1.77 billion in 2020 impelled by the necessity for improving nutritional health, decrease the risk of aspiration pneumonia & pressure sores, maintain fluid balance, and allow continuing of oral intake in patients. Malnutrition is a common problem among patients with central nervous system disorders.

The home care segment captured 47% of the enteral feeding devices market share in 2020 driven by its safety, ease of service, efficacy, and correct amount of nutrition dispensed. For instance, the safety of the enteral feeding pump has advanced with the introduction of novel closed systems to decrease the microbial risk and inappropriate administration that are more user-friendly. The rising demand for home care for the elderly population has improved nutritional support through enteral feeding. Additionally, the rising awareness related to the use of enteral feeding tubes, the growing requirement for proper nutrition and substantial rise in per capita income is predicted to surge the demand for home care-based services. As a result, the growing preference for home care treatment mode will spur the market value during the forecast period.

Brazil dominated the Latin America enteral feeding devices market in 2020 and is slated to reach over USD 290 million by 2027 due to rising prevalence of chronic ailments such as neurological, gastrointestinal disorders, growing diseased population requiring enteral feeding and improving healthcare infrastructure in the country. The World Journal of Gastroenterology conducted a study to evaluate the prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders in Brazil. As per the study, over 21% of the participants reported gastrointestinal disorders. In addition, as of 2016, approximately 1.5 million people in Brazil were suffering from dementia and the growth in dementia cases has been significant with 98% rise in past 10 years. High number of people suffering from these chronic ailments would require enteral nutrition to meet their daily nutritional intake.

Some of the major players operating in the enteral feeding devices market include Amsino International, Becton Dickinson, Boston Scientific, ALCOR Scientific, B. Braun Melsungen, Abbott Nutrition, Cardinal Health, Cook Medical, Applied Medical Technologies, ConMed, Vygon and Fresenius Kabi among others. These companies are engaged in implementing numerous strategic initiatives such as collaborations, product launches, research activities to expand their product portfolio and market presence.

