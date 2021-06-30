Global hydraulic workover units market size to register 6.3% CAGR through 2027

Selbyville, Delaware, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per industry experts, global hydraulic workover units market size was worth USD 8.1 billion in 2020 and is projected to record a CAGR of 6.3% over 2021-2027, subsequently accumulating USD 12.4 billion by the end of the forecast period.

Proceeding further, the research literature thoroughly assesses each sub-market, determining their role in overall market expansion. It also covers the regional analysis and lays strong emphasis on the top contributors to the overall industry remuneration. Moreover, it presents a detailed account of the competitive arena, uncovering the positioning of the key players with respect to their business profiles, product/services offered, and latest developments such as mergers, acquisitions, and expansion plans or investments.

Increasing consumption of primary energy and growing shale oil & gas production activities are catalyzing the market growth. Besides, ongoing oil & gas exploration and drilling activities are also enhancing the overall market outlook.

For the record, in 2019, production of shale gas held over half of total natural gas output in the United States. Whereas, China is among the first economies outside of North America to investigate shale resources, drilling over 600 shale gas wells and is predicted to produce about 40% of overall natural gas production by 2040, positioning itself as the second-largest shale gas producer across the globe after the U.S. Similar developments in global hydraulic workover units marketplace are opening expansion opportunities for businesses operating in this domain.

For the unversed, hydraulic workover units are cost-effective, movable pulling devices that offer various benefits for onshore and offshore projects. The hydraulic workover unit is a versatile and safe tool for repairing, drilling, and finishing wells along the shore. It is used as an alternative for workover rigs and traditional drilling. A hydraulic workover device is highly useful during well intervention on gas wells as it streamlines the process that would otherwise be unfeasible using a coiled tubing unit or wire line.

Speaking of the market restraints, growing focus on renewable energy will hamper the remuneration scope for businesses over the forecast timeframe.

Geographical terrain summary

North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Europe are the key contributors to the overall hydraulic workover units market development. Of these, North America presently holds considerable portion of the market share, attributable to rising production of shale gas in the region.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific industry is slated to grow substantially through 2027, creditable to increasing consumption of energy in growing economies like India and China.

Global Hydraulic Workover Units Market, by Installation Type (Value, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Trailer Mounted

Skid Mounted

Global Hydraulic Workover Units Market, by Service Type (Value, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Snubbing

Workover

Global Hydraulic Workover Units Market, by Capacity (Value, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Above 150 tons

51-150 tons

0-50 tons

Global Hydraulic Workover Units Market, by Application Spectrum (Value, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Offshore

Onshore



Global Hydraulic Workover Units Market Geographical Ambit (Value, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Rest of the World

Global Hydraulic Workover Units Market Top Players (Value, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

The WellGear Group

ZYT Petroleum Equipment Co. Ltd.

Tecon Oil Services Ltd.

Cased Hole Well Services LLC

Easternwell Group

Velesto Energy Berhad (VEB)

Precision Drilling Corporation

Cudd Energy Services

Basic Energy Services Inc.

Superior Energy Services Inc.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Hydraulic workover Unit Market , by Region, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Hydraulic workover Unit Market, by Installation, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Hydraulic workover Unit Market, by Service, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Hydraulic workover Unit Market, by Capacity, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.5. Hydraulic workover Unit Market , by Application, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Hydraulic workover Unit Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Hydraulic workover Unit Market Dynamics

3.1. Hydraulic workover Unit Market Impact Analysis (2019-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1.1. Rising primary energy consumption from APAC

3.1.1.2. Growing shale oil & gas production activities

3.1.2. Market Restraint

3.1.2.1. Increasing focus on renewable energy

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

3.1.3.1. Onset of exploration and drilling activities in Arctic region

Chapter 4. Global Hydraulic workover Unit Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2018-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Hydraulic workover Unit Market , by Installation

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Hydraulic workover Unit Market by Installation, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Hydraulic workover Unit Market Estimates & Forecasts by Installation 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Hydraulic workover Unit Market , Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Skid Mounted

5.4.2. Trailer Mounted

Chapter 6. Global Hydraulic workover Unit Market , by Service

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Hydraulic workover Unit Market by service, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Hydraulic workover Unit Market Estimates & Forecasts by Service 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Hydraulic workover Unit Market , Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Workover

6.4.2. Snubbing

Chapter 7. Global Hydraulic workover Unit Market, by Capacity

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Hydraulic workover Unit Market by Capacity, Performance - Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Hydraulic workover Unit Market Estimates & Forecasts by Capacity 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4. Hydraulic workover Unit Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. 0-50 tonnes

7.4.2. 51-150 tonnes

7.4.3. Above 150 tonnes

Chapter 8. Global Hydraulic workover Unit Market, by Application

8.1. Market Snapshot

8.2. Global Hydraulic workover Unit Market by Application, Performance - Potential Analysis

8.3. Global Hydraulic workover Unit Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

8.4. Hydraulic workover Unit Market , Sub Segment Analysis

8.4.1. Onshore

8.4.2. Offshore

Chapter 9. Global Hydraulic workover Unit Market , Regional Analysis

