Creating More Safe Spaces: PLA Brings Health, Wellness and STEM Development to Far Eastside

Indianapolis, Indiana, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Indianapolis, IN) June 29th, 2021 — In its continued efforts to bring opportunities to underserved communities across the nation, renowned school turnaround leader Phalen Leadership Academies (PLA) officially announces its forthcoming community development project, The Sean Cowdrey Health and Wellness Complex. The center, a response to violence and student safety, will serve scholars and families on Indianapolis’s Far Eastside.

The Sean Cowdrey Complex: PLA brings health, wellness and STEM development to Far Eastside

Founded in 2013 under the careful guidance of Founder and CEO Earl Martin Phalen, Phalen Leadership Academies (PLA) has proved itself as one of the nation’s premier transformative education programs, impacting more than twelve thousand scholars across six states and twenty-five existing schools. Its dedication to nurturing families and scholars has resulted in the advancement of six (6) F-rated schools to A-rated in less than three years and, most recently, has culminated in the creation of its newest addition for multi-generational advancement opportunities: The Sean Cowdrey Complex, where children and families may engage in diverse focus areas of health and wellness, sports, STEM programming and workforce development.

“Our organization is consistently responding to the needs of scholars and families in the communities we serve,” said Phalen. “Whether we are in Indianapolis or Washington D.C., our schools are more than just schools. They are safe spaces, they are launchpads of opportunity, and they help to close the gap for our scholars and families as they work to fulfill their dreams and tremendous potential.

In addition to its on-campus health clinic for families in need, the facility will offer quality childcare and preschool for children, and indoor and outdoor athletic facilities as well as a STEM laboratory for scholars. The center will also house PLA University, the organization's free workforce development program which provides free career training for PLA families in IT, healthcare, manufacturing and supply logistics.. With over fifteen (15) acres of land and nearly seventy-two thousand square feet of available space, The Sean Cowdrey Complex stands to foster an environment designated to implement and encourage leadership, team work, creative exploration and self-awareness for the entirety of the Indianapolis community.

About Phalen Leadership Academies: Phalen Leadership Academies is a nonprofit school management organization with over 25 schools across the country in Indiana, Ohio, Texas, Alabama, Michigan and Washington D.C.

About Sean Cowdrey: A beloved son, nephew and brother, Sean Jared Cowdrey was a gifted athlete and radiant light to all who knew him and regarded fondly for his outgoing nature and genuine spirit by his loving parents Joan Phalen and Charles Cowdrey, his five siblings and his uncle—PLA Founder and CEO, Earl Martin Phalen. On April 15th, 2021, Sean suddenly and sadly passed away due to a seizure disorder. The Sean Cowdrey Complex, the Far Eastside center dedicated to youth and family sporting and wellness development, will be commissioned in his loving memory.

