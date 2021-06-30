The Global Automotive Emissions Ceramics Market is expected to grow by 21.19 mn units during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period

New York, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Emissions Ceramics Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05439301/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on automotive emissions ceramics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the high demand from the automotive industry and stringent environmental regulations. In addition, high demand from the automotive industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automotive emissions ceramics market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.



The automotive emissions ceramics market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Honeycomb

• GPF and DPF



By Geography

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increasing demand for GDI engines as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive emissions ceramics market growth during the next few years.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive emissions ceramics market vendors that include Cangzhou Sefu Ceramic New Materials Co. Ltd., CDTi Advanced Materials Inc., Corning Inc., Faurecia SE, Ibiden Co. Ltd., Johnson Matthey Plc, NGK Insulators Ltd., Shandong Sinocera Functional Material Co. Ltd., Tenneco Inc., and Umicore. Also, the automotive emissions ceramics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



