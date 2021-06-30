The $19 Billion Global Swimwear and Beachwear Market is Expected to Witness Growth at a CAGR of Over 5% between 2020 and 2027

Dublin, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Swimwear and Beachwear - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Swimwear and Beachwear Market to Reach $27.6 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Swimwear and Beachwear estimated at US$19.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$27.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Polyester, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.9% CAGR and reach US$10.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Spandex segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.8% CAGR



The Swimwear and Beachwear market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 4.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.



Nylon Segment to Record 4.6% CAGR



In the global Nylon segment, the USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.7 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.6% CAGR through the analysis period.

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Swimwear and Beachwear: Stylish, Trendy and Aesthetic Apparel for Water-based Leisure and Sports Activities

Market Highlights

Women's Swimwear Continues to Rule the Roost

Men's Swimwear Market - Changing Perceptions Augur Well for Segment Growth

Children's Swimwear and Beachwear Segment Set for Robust Growth

Recent Market Activity

US and Brazil Lead the Global Market, Asia-Pacific Set for Fastest Growth

Popularity of Beach Culture and Indoor Watersports Fuels Swimwear Market in China

Increasing Health Awareness - A Key Growth Driver

Fashion - An Indispensable Aspect of Swimwear and Beachwear

Competition

Direct-to-Consumer Online-Only Swimwear Brands Transform Retail Structure of Swimwear Market

Export-Import Statistics

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Leisure Travel - A Business Case for Swimwear and Beachwear

Luxury Swimwear Market: Focus on Proper Fit, Comfort & Exclusive Features to Drive Growth

Rising Popularity of Water Sports Drives Creation of Sports-Inspired Swimwear Collections

Celebrities Drive Swimwear and Beachwear Fashion Trends

UV Protective Swimwear for Kids - A Panacea for Parents Concern

The Growing Significance of Sustainability in Swimwear

Eco-friendly Swimwear Continues to Gain Ground

Bikinis Lose their Appeal amidst Soaring Consumer Interest in One-Piece Swimsuits

Brands Look to Address Concerns over Proper Fit of Swimsuits

Modest Swimwear - A Burgeoning Market

Controversy Surrounds Burkini Beachwear

Plus-Size Swimwear Exhibits Significant Growth Potential

Swimwear and Beachwear Makers Make Hay while the Sun Shines

Beachwear Accessories Offered as Add-ons to Increase Profits

Product Innovations: Name of the Game

Are Expensive Swimwear Worth the Price?

FINA Bans High-Technology Swimsuits

