The Global Non-insulin Diabetes Therapeutics Market is expected to grow by $ 22.95 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period

New York, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Non-insulin Diabetes Therapeutics Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05389618/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on non-insulin diabetes therapeutics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing number of people with type 2 diabetes and the growing prevalence of diabetes among people aged 6-19 and 35-50. In addition, the increasing number of people with type 2 diabetes is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The non-insulin diabetes therapeutics market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The non-insulin diabetes therapeutics market is segmented as below:

By Type

• DPP4 inhibitor

• GLP-1 receptor agonist

• SGLT2 inhibitor

• Others



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the recent product approvals as one of the prime reasons driving the non-insulin diabetes therapeutics market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on non-insulin diabetes therapeutics market covers the following areas:

• Non-insulin diabetes therapeutics market sizing

• Non-insulin diabetes therapeutics market forecast

• Non-insulin diabetes therapeutics market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading non-insulin diabetes therapeutics market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, AstraZeneca Plc, Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson, Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, Novo Nordisk AS, and Sanofi SA. Also, the non-insulin diabetes therapeutics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05389618/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________