USD 104.87 Billion, Vaccines Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Revenue, Competitive Landscape, Forecast Report [2027]

Pune, India, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global business Vaccines Industry share is projected to reach USD 104.87 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.7 % during the forecast period due to rise in infectious diseases observes, Fortune Business Insights™ in a published report, titled, “Vaccines Industry, 2020-2027.”

The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases such as HIV, Hepatitis, and Tuberculosis is making governments and pharmaceutical industries make enormous investments towards vaccine development. For instance, the COVID pandemic recorded more than 80 million cases worldwide, and many manufactures have pipelined their product to treat the disease, which will fuel the market in upcoming years

COVID-19 Pandemic:

Covid-19 has affected the market due to lower vaccination rates in low economic countries. However, the market is expected to see positive growth in upcoming years due to the rise in research and investments in healthcare. Moreover, the launch of various COVID-19 vaccines by key players such as Pfizer, Moderna is expected to fuel the market in upcoming years.





Request a Sample Copy of the Global Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/vaccines-market-101769





Highlights of the Report

The report gives a thorough analysis of the latest market trends, top market segments, and major driving factors. The different market segments and their regional analysis are also comprehensively discussed in the report. Additionally, the report talks about the dominant strategies adopted by key market players and the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

Global Immunization Program to Drive the Vaccines Industry Growth

Demand for vaccines is growing globally to fulfill the immunization drive launched by the different governments to eradicate certain endemic diseases. For example, in India, the government surveillanced the immunization program to 21 lakh children for the pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. Moreover, due to COVID the ones in the pipeline will also promote the market in upcoming years. Several key players such as Novavax, Merck, GSK, and Pfizer will contribute to the market positively.

On the other hand, the high cost of vaccines is the major restraint of the market. For example, in the US, the vaccine for Hepatitis A/B is $100; thus this high cost makes it unaffordable for people with low income and even major developing economies to buy vaccines for their citizens.





To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/vaccines-market-101769





Industry Development

September 2019: African nations Kenya, Ghana, and Malawi in collaboration, launched the world’s first vaccine for treating malaria, as malaria is highly prevalent and is a major cause of death in Africa.

Segmentation

Based on type, the market is divided into recombinant, conjugate, subunit, inactivated, live attenuated, and toxoid. By the route of administration, it is segmented into parenteral and oral. Based on disease indication, it is segmented into viral and bacterial diseases. By age group, the market is bifurcated into pediatric and adults. The market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa in terms of geography.





Quick Buy Vaccine Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101769





North America to Command Owing to Presence of Several Vaccines Manufacturer in the Region

North America is expected to hold a significant share as it generated a revenue of USD 24.88 billion in the year 2019. This region favors the market due to increased awareness of vaccination and the presence of major vaccine manufacturers in the region. The United States government spent USD 378 billion in 2018, and this marked an increase of 10.2% from 2017, reports the National Center of Science and Engineering Statistics.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is also expected to mark significant growth due to heterogeneous economies in the region. Japan is leading the vaccine industry in the region. Moreover, the rising population of India and China is also expected to promote the regional market. In the European region, France and Germany are expected to contribute to industry positively.

Some of the prominent companies in the Vaccines Industry are

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Sanofi

Pfizer Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novartis AG

Emergent BioSolutions, Inc.

CSL Limited

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Bavarian Nordic

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation.

Other Prominent Players





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/vaccines-market-101769





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights New Product Launch Pipeline Analysis Technological Advancements in the Vaccines Industry Prevalence of Disease Indications Key Industry Developments - Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

Global Vaccines Industry Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Recombinant/Conjugate/Subunit Inactivated Live Attenuated Toxoid Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Route of Administration Parenteral Oral Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Disease Indication Viral Diseases Bacterial Diseases Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Age Group Pediatric Adults Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Hospital & Retail Pharmacies Government Suppliers Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography North America Europe Asia pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America Vaccines Industry Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Recombinant/Conjugate/Subunit Inactivated Live Attenuated Toxoid Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Route of Administration Parenteral Oral Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Disease Indication Viral Diseases Bacterial Diseases Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Age Group Pediatric Adults Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Hospital & Retail Pharmacies Government Suppliers Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country U.S. Canada

Europe Vaccines Industry Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Recombinant/Conjugate/Subunit Inactivated Live Attenuated Toxoid Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Route of Administration Parenteral Oral Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Disease Indication Viral Diseases Bacterial Diseases Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Age Group Pediatric Adults Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Hospital & Retail Pharmacies Government Suppliers Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/Sub-region U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Scandinavia Rest of Europe







TOC Continued…..!!!!!





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/vaccines-market-101769





Have a Look at Related Reports:

E-prescribing Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Delivery Mode (Web-based, On-premise), By Prescription Type (Controlled substance, Non controlled Substances) By End User (Hospitals, Physician's offices, Pharmacies) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Genomics Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Products, Services), Technology (Polymerase Chain Reaction, Next-generation Sequencing, Microarray, Sanger Sequencing), Application (Diagnostics, Research), End-User (Research Institutes, Healthcare Facilities & Diagnostic Centers, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies, Contract Research Organization (CROs)) & Geography Forecast till 2026

ePharmacy Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product (Over-the-Counter Products, Prescription Medicine) and Geography forecast till 2026

Telehealth Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Products, Services), By Application (Telemedicine, Patient Monitoring, Continuous Medical Education, Others), By Modality (Store-and-forward (Asynchronous), Real-time (Synchronous), Remote Patient Monitoring), By End User (Healthcare Facilities, Homecare, Others), and Geography Forecast till 2026





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



