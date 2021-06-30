Global Obesity Pipeline Market Report 2021: Comprehensive Insights About 50+ Companies & Respective Pipeline Drugs

Dublin, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Obesity - Pipeline Insight, 2021" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This "Obesity - Pipeline Insight, 2021" report provides comprehensive insights about 50+ companies and 50+ pipeline drugs in Obesity pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.
Report Highlights
The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Obesity R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Obesity.
Obesity Emerging Drugs Chapters
This segment of the Obesity report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.
Obesity Emerging Drugs
Tirzepatide: Eli Lilly and Company
Tirzepatide is a once-weekly dual glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) and glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist that integrates the actions of both incretins into a single novel molecule. GIP is a hormone that may complement the effects of GLP-1 receptor agonists. In preclinical models, GIP has been shown to decrease food intake and increase energy expenditure therefore resulting in weight reductions, and when combined with a GLP-1 receptor agonist, may result in greater effects on glucose and body weight. Tirzepatide is in phase 3 stage of development for the treatment of obesity.
Danuglipron: Pfizer
Danuglipron (formerly PF 06882961) is an orally administered, small molecule, glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor (GLP 1R) agonist, being developed by Pfizer. The drug is currently in phase 2 stage of development for the treatment of obesity.
Noiiglutide: Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical
Noiiglutide is a glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) analogue being developed by Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical for the treatment of obesity. Currently, it is in phase 2 stage of development.
MEDI 0382: MedImmune
MEDI0382 is an oxyntomodulin-like peptide with targeted GLP-1 and glucagon receptor activity. MEDI0382 was discovered and developed in MedImmune's labs and is a dual agonist using natural amino acids. Currently, it is in phase 2 stage of development for the treatment of obesity.
Obesity: Therapeutic Assessment
This segment of the report provides insights about the different Obesity drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:
Major Players in Obesity
There are approx. 50+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Obesity. The companies which have their Obesity drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. phase III include, Eli Lilly and Company.
Phases
This report covers around 50+ products under different phases of clinical development like
- Late stage products (Phase III)
- Mid-stage products (Phase II)
- Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of
- Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates
- Discontinued & Inactive candidates
- Route of Administration
Obesity pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration.
Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as
- Oral
- Parenteral
- Intravenous
- Subcutaneous
- Topical.
- Molecule Type
Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as
- Monoclonal Antibody
- Peptides
- Polymer
- Small molecule
- Gene therapy
- Product Type
The drugs have been categorized under various product types like Mono, Combination and Mono/Combination.
Obesity: Pipeline Development Activities
The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Obesity therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.
Pipeline Development Activities
The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Obesity drugs.
Obesity Report Insights
- Obesity Pipeline Analysis
- Therapeutic Assessment
- Unmet Needs
- Impact of Drugs
Obesity Report Assessment
- Pipeline Product Profiles
- Therapeutic Assessment
- Pipeline Assessment
- Inactive drugs assessment
- Unmet Needs
Key Questions Answered
- How many companies are developing Obesity drugs?
- How many Obesity drugs are developed by each company?
- How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Obesity?
- What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Obesity therapeutics?
- What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?
- What are the clinical studies going on for Obesity and their status?
- What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?
Key Players
- Eli Lilly and Company
- Pfizer
- Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical
- MedImmune
- Can-Fite Biopharma
- Novo Nordisk
- 10xBio
- Biolingus
- Shionogi
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Saniona
- Diasome Pharmaceuticals
- Empros Pharma
- Amgen
- ERX Pharmaceuticals
- Innovent Biologics
- Otsuka Pharmaceutical
- Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd.
- Raziel Therapeutics
- Hanmi Pharmaceutical
- YSOPIA Biosciences
- Allysta Pharmaceutical
- pH Pharma
- Gannex Pharma
- Neuraly, Inc.
- NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc
- Glaceum
- Carmot Therapeutics
- LG Chem. Life sciences
- CohBar
- Scohia Pharma
- Click Therapeutics
- YUHAN
- UGISense AG
- Kanion Huawe Pharmaceutical
- OPKO Health
- EraCal Therapeutics
- Kintai Therapeutics
- NovmetaPharma
Key Products
- Tirzepatide
- Danuglipron
- Noiiglutide
- MEDI 0382
- Namodenoson
- NN 9838
- Polidocanol
- BL OPUS I
- Semaglutide subcutaneous
- S 237648
- NNC 01651875
- Peptide YY
- BI 456906
- LY 3305677
- Tesofensine
- HDV Biotin
- BI 1356225
- EMP16-02
- AMG 171
- ERX1000
- IBI362
- AMG 133
- BI 456906
- NO-13065
- Bardoxolone methyl
- RZL-012
- Efinopegdutide
- Xla1
- ALY688-SR
- PHP-303
- ASC 41
- DD01
- NGM395
- HSG4112
- CT-388
- LR19156
- LR19020
- CB4211
- SCO-272
- SCO-267
- SCO-094
- CT-181
- YH34160
- YHC2129
- YHC2134
- CT 868
- Metoprolol/tesofensine
- OPK-88003
- KTX-0200
- NovOB
For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6uvtwh