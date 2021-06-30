Global Obesity Pipeline Market Report 2021: Comprehensive Insights About 50+ Companies & Respective Pipeline Drugs

Dublin, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Obesity - Pipeline Insight, 2021" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This "Obesity - Pipeline Insight, 2021" report provides comprehensive insights about 50+ companies and 50+ pipeline drugs in Obesity pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



Report Highlights

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Obesity R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Obesity.

Obesity Emerging Drugs Chapters



This segment of the Obesity report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.



Obesity Emerging Drugs



Tirzepatide: Eli Lilly and Company



Tirzepatide is a once-weekly dual glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) and glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist that integrates the actions of both incretins into a single novel molecule. GIP is a hormone that may complement the effects of GLP-1 receptor agonists. In preclinical models, GIP has been shown to decrease food intake and increase energy expenditure therefore resulting in weight reductions, and when combined with a GLP-1 receptor agonist, may result in greater effects on glucose and body weight. Tirzepatide is in phase 3 stage of development for the treatment of obesity.



Danuglipron: Pfizer



Danuglipron (formerly PF 06882961) is an orally administered, small molecule, glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor (GLP 1R) agonist, being developed by Pfizer. The drug is currently in phase 2 stage of development for the treatment of obesity.



Noiiglutide: Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical



Noiiglutide is a glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) analogue being developed by Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical for the treatment of obesity. Currently, it is in phase 2 stage of development.



MEDI 0382: MedImmune



MEDI0382 is an oxyntomodulin-like peptide with targeted GLP-1 and glucagon receptor activity. MEDI0382 was discovered and developed in MedImmune's labs and is a dual agonist using natural amino acids. Currently, it is in phase 2 stage of development for the treatment of obesity.



Obesity: Therapeutic Assessment



This segment of the report provides insights about the different Obesity drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:



Major Players in Obesity



There are approx. 50+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Obesity. The companies which have their Obesity drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. phase III include, Eli Lilly and Company.



Phases



This report covers around 50+ products under different phases of clinical development like

Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Route of Administration

Obesity pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration.

Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as

Oral

Parenteral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Topical.

Molecule Type

Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as

Monoclonal Antibody

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule

Gene therapy

Product Type

The drugs have been categorized under various product types like Mono, Combination and Mono/Combination.



Obesity: Pipeline Development Activities



The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Obesity therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.



Pipeline Development Activities



The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Obesity drugs.



Obesity Report Insights

Obesity Pipeline Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment

Unmet Needs

Impact of Drugs

Obesity Report Assessment

Pipeline Product Profiles

Therapeutic Assessment

Pipeline Assessment

Inactive drugs assessment

Unmet Needs

Key Questions Answered

How many companies are developing Obesity drugs?

How many Obesity drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Obesity?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Obesity therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Obesity and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?

Key Players

Eli Lilly and Company

Pfizer

Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical

MedImmune

Can-Fite Biopharma

Novo Nordisk

10xBio

Biolingus

Shionogi

Boehringer Ingelheim

Saniona

Diasome Pharmaceuticals

Empros Pharma

Amgen

ERX Pharmaceuticals

Innovent Biologics

Otsuka Pharmaceutical

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd.

Raziel Therapeutics

Hanmi Pharmaceutical

YSOPIA Biosciences

Allysta Pharmaceutical

pH Pharma

Gannex Pharma

Neuraly, Inc.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc

Glaceum

Carmot Therapeutics

LG Chem. Life sciences

CohBar

Scohia Pharma

Click Therapeutics

YUHAN

UGISense AG

Kanion Huawe Pharmaceutical

OPKO Health

EraCal Therapeutics

Kintai Therapeutics

NovmetaPharma

Key Products

Tirzepatide

Danuglipron

Noiiglutide

MEDI 0382

Namodenoson

NN 9838

Polidocanol

BL OPUS I

Semaglutide subcutaneous

S 237648

NNC 01651875

Peptide YY

BI 456906

LY 3305677

Tesofensine

HDV Biotin

BI 1356225

EMP16-02

AMG 171

ERX1000

IBI362

AMG 133

BI 456906

NO-13065

Bardoxolone methyl

RZL-012

Efinopegdutide

Xla1

ALY688-SR

PHP-303

ASC 41

DD01

NGM395

HSG4112

CT-388

LR19156

LR19020

CB4211

SCO-272

SCO-267

SCO-094

CT-181

YH34160

YHC2129

YHC2134

CT 868

Metoprolol/tesofensine

OPK-88003

KTX-0200

NovOB

