Global Cachexia Pipeline Report 2021: Comprehensive Insights About 22+ Companies and Respective Pipeline Drugs

This "Cachexia - Pipeline Insight, 2021" report provides comprehensive insights about 22+ companies and 22+ pipeline drugs in Cachexia pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Cachexia R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Cachexia.

This segment of the Cachexia report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase III, II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.



GCWB 204: Green Cross Wellbeing



GCWB 204 (BST 204), a purified ginseng extract with reinforced ginsenosides Rh2 and Rg3. Green Cross Wellbeing is developing the drug as oral capsule in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of cancer cachexia.



Ponsegromab: Pfizer



Ponsegromab (formerly PF-06946860) is subcutaneous, monoclonal antibody directed against the human growth differentiation factor 15 (GDF15; MIC-1). The drug is in Phase I clinical developmental studies for the treatment of Cachexia.



This segment of the report provides insights about the different Cachexia drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:



There are approx. 22+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Cachexia. The companies which have their Cachexia drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. Phase II include, Green Cross Wellbeing.



This report covers around 22+ products under different phases of clinical development like

Cachexia pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as

Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as

The drugs have been categorized under various product types like Mono, Combination and Mono/Combination.



The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase III, II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Cachexia therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.



The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Cachexia drugs.



Current Treatment Scenario and Emerging Therapies:

How many companies are developing Cachexia drugs?

How many Cachexia drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Cachexia?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Cachexia therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Cachexia and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?

Incyte Corporation

Green Cross Wellbeing

AEterna Zentaris

AVEO Oncology

AstraZeneca

Endevica Bio

Actimed Therapeutics

Creative Medical Technology Holdings

Ildong Pharmaceutical

Immuneering

Ruxolitinib

GCWB 204

Macimorelin

AV 380

ART 2713

TCMCB-07

ACM-002

Research programme: amniotic stem cell therapies

ID 11917

Research programme: cancer therapeutics



For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hcx7w5