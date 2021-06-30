The Global Emulsion Polymers Market is expected to grow by $ 11.29 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period

New York, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Emulsion Polymers Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05377570/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on emulsion polymers market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased demand for emulsion polymers in paints and coating applications and increased demand for acrylic emulsion polymer. In addition, increased demand for emulsion polymers in paints and coating applications is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The emulsion polymers market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscape.



The emulsion polymers market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Paints and coatings

• Paper and paperboard coatings

• Adhesives

• Others



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increased demand for emulsion polymer from APACas one of the prime reasons driving the emulsion polymers market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on emulsion polymers market covers the following areas:

• Emulsion polymers market sizing

• Emulsion polymers market forecast

• Emulsion polymers market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading emulsion polymers market vendors that include 3M Co., Akzo Nobel NV, Allnex Netherlands BV, Apcotex Industries Ltd., Arkema SA, BASF SE, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Celanese Corp., Clariant International Ltd., and DIC Corp. Also, the emulsion polymers market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

