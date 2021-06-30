Key Trends in the Global Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Repair Market 2021: Printing Applications for Percutaneous Structural Interventions

Dublin, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Repair (TPVR) Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pulmonary valve repair market has observed progressive growth in the past few years and it is expected that during the forecasted period (2021-2025) the market would further augment at an escalating growth rate.

The global transcatheter pulmonary valve repair market growth is anticipated to be supported by numerous growth drivers such as surging geriatric population, rising global healthcare expenditure, augmenting obese population, escalating prevalence of cardiovascular disease, increasing minimally invasive surgeries, etc.

Though, the growth of global transcatheter pulmonary valve repair market would be negatively impacted by various challenges. Some of the foremost challenges faced by the market are unsuccessful clinical trials or procedures, regular innovation and development of new differentiated products and regulatory obligations.

Moreover, there are some trends that would support the market during the forecasted period are, evolution of new devices and 3D printing applications for percutaneous structural interventions.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global pulmonary valve repair, with detailed analysis of market size and growth. The report presents analysis of the pulmonary valve repair market by value, by application, by volume, by patient count, by penetration and by region.

2. Introduction

2.1 Pulmonary Valve Disease: An Overview

2.2 Types of Tests to Diagnose Pulmonary Valve Disease

2.3 Pulmonary Valve Repair and Replacement: An Overview

2.4 Types of Pulmonary Valve Replacement

2.5 Pulmonary Valve Replacement Segmentation



3.1 Global Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Repair Market: An Analysis

3.2 Global Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Repair Market: Application Analysis





4.1 China Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Repair Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 China Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Repair Market by Value

4.1.2 China Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Repair Market by Patient Count

4.1.3 China Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Repair Market by Penetration



5.1 Impact of Covid-19

5.2 Rising Spread of COVID-19

5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Industry



6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Surging Geriatric Population

6.1.2 Rising Global Healthcare Expenditure

6.1.3 Augmenting Obese Population

6.1.4 Escalating Prevalence of Cardiovascular Disease

6.1.5 Increasing Minimally Invasive Surgeries

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Unsuccessful Clinical Trials or Procedures

6.2.2 Regular Innovation and Development of New Differentiated Products

6.2.3 Regulatory Obligations

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Evolution of New Devices

6.3.2 3D Printing Applications for Percutaneous Structural Interventions



7.1 Global Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Repair Market Players: A Financial Comparison

7.2 Global Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Repair Major Products Launched or Under R&D Stage

7.3 Global Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Repair Market Players by Research and Development



