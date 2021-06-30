The Global Automotive Prognostics Market is expected to grow by $ 6.13 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 26% during the forecast period

New York, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Prognostics Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05336685/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on automotive prognostics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the maintenance cost-saving benefits of automotive prognostics system and growing popularity of electric vehicles creating demand for prognostics solutions. In addition, maintenance cost-saving benefits of automotive prognostics system is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automotive prognostics market analysis include end-user segment, application segment, and geographic landscape.



The automotive prognostics market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Aftermarket

• OEMs



By Application

• Passenger cars

• Commercial vehicles



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increased focus of prominent automotive OEMs for improving vehicle diagnostics services as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive prognostics market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on automotive prognostics market covers the following areas:

• Automotive prognostics market sizing

• Automotive prognostics market forecast

• Automotive prognostics market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive prognostics market vendors that include Ansik Inc., Cloudera Inc., Continental AG, Dell Technologies Inc., Garrett Motion Inc., General Motors Co., Omnitracs LLC, Open Text Corp., Ridgetop Group Inc., and Robert Bosch GmbH. Also, the automotive prognostics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



