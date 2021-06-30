The Global E-textile Market is expected to grow by $ 10.25 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 29% during the forecast period

New York, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global E-textile Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05300852/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on e-textile market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the high demand for health-monitoring wearables, rising number of lifestyle diseases, and increased awareness of healthy lifestyle. In addition, high demand for health-monitoring wearables is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The e-textile market analysis include end-user segment, application segment, and geographic landscape.



The e-textile market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Military and defense

• Architecture

• Sports and fitness

• Transportation

• Others



By Application

• passive e-textile

• active e-textile

• ultra-smart textile



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increasing adoption of BLE technology and miniaturization of electronic components as one of the prime reasons driving the e-textile market growth during the next few years. Also, declining cost of wearable technology and growing use of nanotechnology will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on e-textile market covers the following areas:

• E-textile market sizing

• E-textile market forecast

• E-textile market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading e-textile market vendors that include AiQ Smart Clothing Inc., BAE Systems Plc, Carré Technologies Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Jabil Inc., Ohmatex AS, Schoeller Textil AG, Sensoria Inc., Vista Medical Ltd., and Xenoma Inc. Also, the e-textile market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

