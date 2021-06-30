Global Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS) Markets 2021-2027: Need for Optimum Space Usage and Increased Supply Chain Efficiencies Drives Growth

Dublin, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS) estimated at US$6.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Unit Load, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.9% CAGR to reach US$3.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Mini Load segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.5% share of the global Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS) market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 23% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 22.98% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.6 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% through 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.3% and 5.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027.
Vertical Lift Module Segment Corners a 15.8% Share in 2020
In the global Vertical Lift Module segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$827.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8% CAGR through the analysis period.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and a Looming Global Recession
- Industrial Activity to Remain Subdued in the Immediate Term
- Material Handling Equipment: An Integral Part of Supply Chain
- An Introduction to Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS)
- Types of Automated Storage and Retrieval Technologies & Systems
- Functions of AS/RS Systems
- Applications of AS/RS Systems
- Benefits of Using ASRS
- Global ASRS Market: Need for Optimum Space Usage and Increased Supply Chain Efficiencies Drives Growth
- ASRS Helping Western Businesses Reshore Manufacturing Operations for the Post-Pandemic World
- Developing Economies to Spearhead Growth in ASRS Market
- Competition
- World Brands
- Recent Market Activity
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- ASRS System: The Mainstay of Automated Material Handling Logistics
- Rising Demand Automated Material Handling Solutions to Favor Growth in AS/RS Market
- Automated Storage & Retrieval System Enhances Quality and Efficiency of Warehousing Operations
- Fully Automated Warehouses to Become More Common Post-COVID-19 Period
- Significant Advantages of AS/RS Systems for Warehouse Automation
- Warehouses and Distribution Centers Leverage ASRS in Various Applications
- Factors Impacting the Cost of AS/RS Systems for Warehouses & Distribution Centers
- Trend towards Industry 4.0 Drives Need for Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems
- The Internet of Things Gains Prominence for Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems
- Integration of MHE with Warehouse Management Systems to Improve Efficiency
- Third Party Logistics (3PL): Expansion in Industrial Manufacturing, Retail and Wholesale Sectors to Drive Market Opportunities
- ASRS Systems for E-Commerce Industry: Strong Growth of E-Commerce Market to Boost Market Prospects
- COVID-19 Drives Robust Growth in E-Commerce Sales: Potential for ASRS Market
- ASRS Emerges as a Vital Aspect of Warehouse and Distribution Automation in Food & Beverage Industry
- Changing Conditions in Food & Beverage Industry Drive Adoption of ASRS Technology
- Beverage Industry Adopts Automated Material Handling Technology
- Transition of Material Handling Needs in Automobile Industry to Support AS/RS Implementations
- Recovery in Automotive Industry Post COVID-19 to Steer Demand
- Growing Prominence of Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems in Consumer Electronics Production Units
- ASRS for Healthcare Warehouse and Supply Chain: Ensuring Efficient Space Use and Managing Supplies
- Automated Storage & Retrieval in Hospital Supply Chain
- Rising Adoption of Automated Systems in Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Operations to Boost ASRS Market
- Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems Continue to Make Gains in Laboratory Applications
- Urbanization Ups the Need for Efficient Order Fulfilment Systems
- Goods-to-Robot Picking System: An Advancement in Order Fulfillment Automation
- Unit Load Systems Seek Bigger Role
- Vertical Lift Module Market: An Important Component of ASRS
- AutoStore Contributes to Flexible Automation of Warehouses
- Plastic Pallets Hold an Edge over Wooden Pallet in ASRS Systems
- Plastic Pallets Emerge as Ideal Platforms for Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems
- 3D Shuttle-Based Pallet ASRS: Addressing Needs of Space Constrained Distribution Facilities
- Hybrid AMR and AS/RS Systems Emerge to Address Post Pandemic Industry Needs
- Aging Workforce & Focus on Worker Safety Drives Demand for Automated ASRS Systems
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
