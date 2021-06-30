The Global Diabetes Management Devices Market is expected to grow by USD 14.31 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period

New York, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Diabetes Management Devices Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05219298/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the diabetes management devices market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising global burden of diabetes and favorable government initiatives. In addition, the rising global burden of diabetes is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The diabetes management devices market analysis includes the product segmentation and geographic landscape.



The diabetes management devices market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Blood glucose monitoring devices

• Insulin delivery systems



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the growing demand for advanced insulin delivery devices as one of the prime reasons driving the diabetes management devices market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on diabetes management devices market covers the following areas:

• Diabetes management devices market sizing

• Diabetes management devices market forecast

• Diabetes management devices market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading diabetes management devices market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Bionime Corp., Dexcom Inc., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., LifeScan IP Holdings LLC, Medtronic Plc, Novo Nordisk AS, and PHC Holdings Corp. Also, the diabetes management devices market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

