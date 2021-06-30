Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Report 2021:-2026

Dublin, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automated Material Handling Equipment - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market to Reach $59.5 Billion by 2026

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Automated Material Handling Equipment estimated at US$39.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$59.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period.

Adapting manufacturing for COVID-19 crisis will require automation and Industry 4.0, which in turn will substantially increase the growth potential for manufacturing automation market. Technologies such as automated assembly lines, real-time plant monitoring equipment, and manufacturing data collection system, will gain traction among industrial enterprises seeking to manage their facilities with fewer staff.

Automated material handling equipment such as robotic systems find extended use in the aerospace industry. The use of automated baggage handling systems is gaining prominence in airports, due to the growing need for security and the subsequent adoption of stringent guidelines for ensuring the same.

Material handling in the automobile industry mostly comprises automated handling systems such as robots that are used for spot welding and related tasks. Food & beverage industry players are increasingly using automated systems for a range of manufacturing, packaging and distribution operations.

Robots, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9% CAGR and reach US$30 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems (ASRS) segment is readjusted to a revised 6.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

Robots are becoming viable options for tasks where there is considerable risk to humans. Material handling robots can be used to feed, transfer or disengage tools and parts, from one location or one machine to another. The ability of robots to work around-the-clock without fatigue has extended the use of robotics in packaging applications.

An ASRS is the combination of several equipment and equipment controls which not just store and handle but also retrieve materials with a defined level of automation. ASRS can greatly save on labor costs and also accommodate specialized storage needs of warehouses. Modern ASRS are also suitable for temperature-controlled product storage and retrieval.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

How Manufacturing, Automotive, Supply Chains, Logistics & Transport Have & Continue to be Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?

Automotive End-Use Industry

Manufacturing & Machinery End-Use Industry

Transportation & Logistics End-Use Sector

Automated Material Handling Equipment: Definition, Scope & Types

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Digital Rebound of Businesses & Industries to Provide the Cornerstone for Growth of Automated Material Handling Equipment in the Post Pandemic Period

Here's How Intelligent Automation as Part of Digital Transformation Is Gaining Rapid Momentum Amid the Pandemic

Trend Towards Industry 4.0, Prevalent Even During the Pre-Pandemic Period, Will Continue to Spur Growth in the Market

Special Focus on AGVs in Smart Factories

3x Faster Acceleration in E-Commerce Induced by the Pandemic Brings Out Automated Fulfilment of E-Commerce Orders as a Major Disruptive Growth Driver

Automated Parcel Sortation Systems Ride High on the Rapid Growth of e-Commerce Market

Need for Optimum Space Usage and Increased Supply Chain Automation Drives Demand for Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS)

Reshoring Manufacturing Operations in the Post-Pandemic World, a Notable Growth Driver in Developed Markets

Massive Post Pandemic Shift to Automated Warehousing Technologies Spurs Demand for Automated Material Handling Equipment

Integration of Automated Material Handling Equipment with Warehouse Management, a Major Growth Driver

Special Focus on How Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS) Enable Warehouse Automation

Automated Lift Trucks to Witness Increasing Adoption

IoT, A Game Changer in Material Handling! Wondering How? Read On

Strong Demand for Packaged Foods Amid the Pandemic Bodes Well for Modernization of Material Handling Equipment in the Food & Beverage Industry

As Production Slowly Recovers, Auto OEMs Focus on Production Efficiency to Make Up for Losses Sustained in the Dormant Production Period

Advanced Material Handling Equipment Leverage AI and Machine Learning to Increase Efficiency and Reliability

Big Data Analytics to Revolutionize Material Handling Operations

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

