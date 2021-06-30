Global Discrete Diodes Market Report 2021-2027: A Mature Market Characterized by Product Commoditization & Pricing Pressures

Dublin, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Discrete Diodes - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Discrete Diodes Market to Reach $5.9 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Discrete Diodes estimated at US$4.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Power Diode, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3% CAGR and reach US$3.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Small Signal Diode segment is readjusted to a revised 1.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.7% CAGR



The Discrete Diodes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.6% and 1.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.1% CAGR.



Radio Frequency & Microwave Diode Segment to Record 1.9% CAGR



In the global Radio Frequency & Microwave Diode segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$331.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$368.3 Million by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$798.6 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.6% CAGR through the analysis period.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Electronic Components: An Introductory Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Semiconductor Devices Become Integral to Electronics Manufacturing

Key Statistical Findings

Discrete Diodes - Market Overview

Discrete Diodes - A Mature Market Characterized by Product Commoditization & Pricing Pressures

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Electronic Contract Manufacturers Emerge as Primary Consumer Segment for Discrete Diodes

Global GDP Growth Plateauing - A Mixed Bag of Opportunities

Outlook

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Developing Markets Continue to be Bright Spots for Growth

The Booming ECMS Sector to Boost Demand for Discrete Diodes in Asia-Pacific

Discrete Diodes Market Faces Inevitable Challenge from Integrated Circuit Chips

A Look into Key Electronic Device Markets Helping Sustain Demand for Discrete Diodes

Communications Equipment - The Largest Revenue Contributor

Stable Consumer Electronics Market to Sustain Growth

Computers and Computer Peripherals Weighing Down on the Market

Rising Demand for Mobile Computing Devices Lends Traction to Market Growth

Steady Automobile Production & Increasing Electronic Content in Automobiles to Boost Market Prospects for Discrete Diodes

Applications of Diodes Grow in the Medical Electronics Sector

Miniaturization Gains Momentum

Advanced Packaging Technologies Take Center Stage

A Brief Review of Select Discrete Diodes

RF & Microwave Diodes - The Fastest Growing Product Segment

Military & Space Applications - A Potential Market for Schottky Diodes

Other Diodes

Diode Arrays Witness Surge in Demand

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 72

