The Global Arcade Gaming Market is expected to grow by $ 1.66 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 2% during the forecast period

New York, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Arcade Gaming Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05048480/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on arcade gaming market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the high scope for monetization and increasing physical activity on arcade gaming. In addition, high scope for monetization is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The arcade gaming market analysis includes end-user segment, type segment, and geographic landscape.



The arcade gaming market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Gaming hubs

• Semi-commercial

• Residential



By Type

• Video games

• Simulation games

• Mechanical games



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the limited piracy concerns as one of the prime reasons driving the arcade gaming market growth during the next few years



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on arcade gaming market covers the following areas:

• Arcade gaming market sizing

• Arcade gaming market forecast

• Arcade gaming market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading arcade gaming market vendors that include BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe SAS, Bay Tek Entertainment Inc., Capcom Co. Ltd., CXC Simulations, D-BOX Technologies Inc., International Games System Co. Ltd., Nintendo Co. Ltd., PrimeTime Amusements, SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS Inc., and Square Enix Holdings Co. Ltd. Also, the arcade gaming market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05048480/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________