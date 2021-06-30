Global industrial refrigeration systems market size to touch USD 28.02 billion by 2027

Selbyville, Delaware, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the cumulative views of experts, worldwide industrial refrigeration systems market size, worth USD 19.55 billion in 2019, is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2020-2027 and reach a valuation of USD 28.02 billion by the end of the stipulated timeframe.

Proceeding further, the research literature factors in the latest and upcoming trends across the key regional markets, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Besides, the industry is also studied from the component and application segmentations. Lastly, the study elucidates the competitive landscape of this business sphere through in-depth profiles of leading companies, followed by a top to bottom analysis of the value chain.

Rising purchase of packaged products and growing consumption of perishable food items are fueling industry growth. Moreover, initiatives and heightened investments by governments towards strengthening cold infrastructure are adding considerable traction to the market development. In fact, in 2020, the Indian government approved 27 new integrated cold chain projects, with an investment worth USD 67.1 million.

Escalating demand for compact and innovative refrigeration units, along with increasing efforts of industry players for equipment testing will positively sway the global industrial refrigeration systems market dynamics.

Apart from the aforementioned factors, increasing establishments of refrigerated warehouses, and widening network of retail stores in emerging economies such as China and India are favoring the business landscape. However, hefty installation costs and high energy consumption are expected to negatively impact the demand for industrial refrigeration systems in the upcoming years.

Geographical landscape summary:

North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Europe are the key growth avenues for global industrial refrigeration systems industry. Among these, North America currently holds a coveted position in the market, attributable to the high commercialization and widespread availability of frozen food products in broad range of varieties including skillets and bowl meals.

Meanwhile, Asia Pacific industrial refrigeration systems market value is expected to multiply at a robust pace during the forecast period, largely creditable to the untapped opportunities in the development cold-chain infrastructure across several countries like Japan, India, and China.

Competitive landscape overview:

Prominent players in global industrial refrigeration systems market sphere are Daikin Industries Ltd., Mayekawa Mfg. Co. Ltd., GEA Group AG, Danfoss A/S, Emerson Electric Co., and Johnson Controls International plc among others. These companies are increasingly focusing on R&D and expanding technical prowess to gain a competitive edge in the industry.

Global Industrial Refrigeration Systems Market Component Sub-Segments (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Condensers

Compressors

Controls

Evaporators

Others





Global Industrial Refrigeration Systems Market Application Sub-Segments (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Food & Beverage

Refrigerated Warehouse

Refrigerated Transportation

Chemical, Petrochemical, & Pharmaceutical





Global Industrial Refrigeration Systems Market Geographical Segmentation (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

North America

United States

Canada





Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

Spain

France

Italy

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

Japan

India

China

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific





Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of the World

Global Industrial Refrigeration Systems Market Company Profiles (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Bitzer SE

LU-VE S.p.A.

Güntner Group

Evapco Inc.

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Mayekawa Mfg. Co. Ltd.

GEA Group AG

Danfoss A/S

Emerson Electric Co.

Johnson Controls International plc

