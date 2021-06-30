Reyna Silver Announces Start of 10,000 Meter Drill Campaign at Batopilas

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and HONG KONG, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reyna Silver Corp. (TSXV:RSLV; OTCQX:RSNVF; FRA:4ZC) (“Reyna”) is pleased to announce that it has started a 10,000 meter drill campaign at its Batopilas Project in Chihuahua Mexico.



“We are excited to see drilling at Batopilas. We are applying modern day exploration methods and new ideas to unlock the potential of a historic district believed to be the highest-grade silver system in Mexico’s history having produced an estimated 350,000,000 ounces of silver at an average grade of 1.5 kg/t,” commented Jorge Ramiro Monroy, CEO of Reyna Silver.

The drill program is following the targets established by Reyna’s technical team in the spring of 2021 exploration campaign which discovered multiple extensions to the 30 known veins in the district, as well as two new veins with multiple high-grade silver and gold sample results of up to 42,302 g/t Ag and 21.4 g/t Au. Most of the veins in the district have seen little to no modern-day exploration. Reyna Silver now owns the historic mine and controls the entire district.

About the Batopilas District

The Batopilas District lies in the heart of the Sierra Madre Occidental magmatic province. This province consists of two thick Tertiary volcanic sequences deposited on a basement of Mesozoic sediments, metasediments, and intrusive rocks. The lower part of the volcanic sequence, referred to as the "lower volcanic complex" is composed dominantly of andesite tuffs and flows with lesser dacites and rhyolites. The upper volcanic sequence, referred to as the "upper volcanic supergroup" is dominantly composed of welded rhyolite ash-flow tuffs with lesser andesites, dacites, and basalts erupted from caldera complexes. Numerous intrusions, mostly subvolcanic equivalents to the ex-trusive volcanic units, cut the basement rocks and the lower part of the volcanic sequence.

About Reyna Silver

Reyna Silver Corp. is a silver exploration company with a robust portfolio of silver assets in Mexico and the US. The Company was built around the Guigui and Batopilas Projects, which formed part of MAG Silver’s original IPO portfolio. It is also actively exploring the Medicine Springs project in Nevada, another CRD target and the La Reyna Project in Chihuahua, an epithermal vein project in the historic district of Cusihuriache Reyna’s strategy centers around leveraging its expertise in Mexico to explore projects that have the potential for high-grade, district-scale discoveries.

