The Global Infrared Light-emitting Diode Market is expected to grow by $ 152.34 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period

Our report on infrared light-emitting diode market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing government security initiatives for video surveillance, strong government initiatives for promoting LEDs, and increasing integration of biometrics in consumer electronics. In addition, increasing government security initiatives for video surveillance is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The infrared light-emitting diode market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscape.



The infrared light-emitting diode market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Consumer electronics

• Surveillance

• Automotive

• Others



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the migration of LED manufacturers to 6-inch wafer substrates as one of the prime reasons driving the infrared light-emitting diode market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing number of smart cities and the ability of infrared LEDs in assisting driver monitoring systems will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on infrared light-emitting diode market covers the following areas:

• Infrared light-emitting diode market sizing

• Infrared light-emitting diode market forecast

• Infrared light-emitting diode market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading infrared light-emitting diode market vendors that include Cree Inc., Epileds Technologies Inc., Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd., High Power Lighting Corp., Lextar Electronics Corp., Lumileds Holding BV, Marktech Optoelectronics Inc., OSRAM GmbH, ROHM Co. Ltd., and Vishay Intertechnology Inc. Also, the infrared light-emitting diode market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

