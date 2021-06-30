Japanese Prepaid Cards Market Report 2021: CAGR of 13.2% Forecast During 2021-2026

Dublin, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan Prepaid Cards Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Japanese prepaid cards market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 13.2% during 2021-2026.



Japan's e-commerce market is the fourth largest in the world and is growing at a fast rate, thereby indulging a greater number of consumers making online payments using prepaid cards. Moreover, modern retail facilities such as hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, etc., offer loyalty programs and reward schemes with prepaid cards that motivate the customers to gravitate toward cashless payment in the country. In addition to this, prepaid cards are also used for the various micropayments in Japan such as tight linkage with retail payments, contactless transport products like prepaid transport ticketing, etc. As a result, merchants are also looking for ways to expand their closed-loop prepaid cards to other networks such as airports, vending machines and highway service stations, etc. Moreover, Japan is looking forward to host 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, where united front between public and private sectors is anticipated to drive the prepaid cards market in order to promote a cashless environment.



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Aeon Credit Service Co. Ltd., East Japan Railway Corp., Nippon Tosho Fukyu Co. Ltd., PASMO Association, Quo Card Co. Ltd., Rakuten Edy, Seven & I Holdings Co. Ltd., West Japan Railway Co.



