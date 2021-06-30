Proactive news headlines including Polymetals Resources, ioneer, Venture Minerals and Matador Mining

Sydney, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Polymetals Resources Ltd (ASX:POL) has started a 5,100-metre phase 2 air core (AC) and reverse circulation (RC) drilling program at the East Alahine prospect within the Alahine Project in Siguiri Gold Basin of Guinea, West Africa. Click here

ioneer Ltd (ASX:INR) (OTCMKTS:GSCCF) (FRA:4G1) has inked its first binding offtake supply agreement with EcoPro Innovation Co Ltd, a subsidiary of a South Korean battery maker and the world’s second-largest nickel-cobalt-aluminium oxide (NCA) cathode materials manufacturer. Click here

Venture Minerals Ltd (ASX:VMS) (OTCMKTS:VTMLF) is encouraged as Chalice Mining (ASX:CHN) has defined new EM anomalies at the ‘Julimar lookalike’ magnetic feature Thor target within the company's South West Nickel-Copper-PGE Project south of Perth in Western Australia. Click here

Matador Mining Ltd (ASX:MZZ) (OTCMKTS:MZZMF) (FSE:MA3) has raised A$16 million through the placement of 28.5 million shares at a price of A$0.56 per share. Click here

American Rare Earths Ltd (ASX:ARR) has completed the acquisition of Laramie Rare Earth Element (REE) Project in Wyoming, USA, from Zenith Minerals Ltd (ASX:ZNC), thus enhancing the company’s rare earth portfolio in the US which also includes the La Paz and Searchlight projects. Click here

White Rock Minerals Ltd's (ASX:WRM) (OTCMKTS:WRMCF) first drill hole in its 2021 exploration campaign at the Red Mountain Project in central Alaska has intersected zinc-rich massive sulphides at the Dry Creek deposit. Click here

TNT Mines Ltd (ASX:TIN) has received firm commitments from existing and new, institutional and sophisticated investors for a strongly supported placement that has raised A$5.25 million. Click here

Musgrave Minerals Ltd (ASX:MGV) has intersected high-grade basement gold mineralisation during diamond drilling at West Island target of the Lake Austin joint venture with Evolution Mining Ltd (ASX:EVN) in Western Australia's Murchison district. Click here

Strategic Elements Ltd (ASX:SOR) has achieved a critical development milestone, using its moisture-powered battery to charge a Bluetooth sensor device. Click here

Lithium Australia NL’s (ASX:LIT) (OTCMKTS:LMMFF) (FRA:3MW) first-generation LieNA® lithium processing technology is set to be granted a patent from the European Patent Office, which will provide legal protection in nominated European countries for 20 years from the date of filing. Click here

