Proactive news headlines including Polymetals Resources, ioneer, Venture Minerals and Matador Mining

| Source: Proactive Investors Proactive Investors

London, UNITED KINGDOM

Sydney, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • Polymetals Resources Ltd (ASX:POL) has started a 5,100-metre phase 2 air core (AC) and reverse circulation (RC) drilling program at the East Alahine prospect within the Alahine Project in Siguiri Gold Basin of Guinea, West Africa. Click here
  • ioneer Ltd (ASX:INR) (OTCMKTS:GSCCF) (FRA:4G1) has inked its first binding offtake supply agreement with EcoPro Innovation Co Ltd, a subsidiary of a South Korean battery maker and the world’s second-largest nickel-cobalt-aluminium oxide (NCA) cathode materials manufacturer. Click here
  • Venture Minerals Ltd (ASX:VMS) (OTCMKTS:VTMLF) is encouraged as Chalice Mining (ASX:CHN) has defined new EM anomalies at the ‘Julimar lookalike’ magnetic feature Thor target within the company's South West Nickel-Copper-PGE Project south of Perth in Western Australia. Click here
  • Matador Mining Ltd (ASX:MZZ) (OTCMKTS:MZZMF) (FSE:MA3) has raised A$16 million through the placement of 28.5 million shares at a price of A$0.56 per share. Click here
  • American Rare Earths Ltd (ASX:ARR) has completed the acquisition of Laramie Rare Earth Element (REE) Project in Wyoming, USA, from Zenith Minerals Ltd (ASX:ZNC), thus enhancing the company’s rare earth portfolio in the US which also includes the La Paz and Searchlight projects. Click here
  • White Rock Minerals Ltd's (ASX:WRM) (OTCMKTS:WRMCF) first drill hole in its 2021 exploration campaign at the Red Mountain Project in central Alaska has intersected zinc-rich massive sulphides at the Dry Creek deposit. Click here
  • TNT Mines Ltd (ASX:TIN) has received firm commitments from existing and new, institutional and sophisticated investors for a strongly supported placement that has raised A$5.25 million. Click here
  • Musgrave Minerals Ltd (ASX:MGV) has intersected high-grade basement gold mineralisation during diamond drilling at West Island target of the Lake Austin joint venture with Evolution Mining Ltd (ASX:EVN) in Western Australia's Murchison district. Click here
  • Strategic Elements Ltd (ASX:SOR) has achieved a critical development milestone, using its moisture-powered battery to charge a Bluetooth sensor device. Click here
  • Lithium Australia NL’s (ASX:LIT) (OTCMKTS:LMMFF) (FRA:3MW) first-generation LieNA® lithium processing technology is set to be granted a patent from the European Patent Office, which will provide legal protection in nominated European countries for 20 years from the date of filing. Click here

About Proactive﻿

With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.

Proactive’ s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.

Proactive’s network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.

• Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.
• We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.
• We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy.
• Our news coverage ranks high on the world’s most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.
• We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com