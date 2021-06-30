The Blood Bank Refrigerators Market is expected to grow by $ 107.35 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period

New York, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Blood Bank Refrigerators Market in US 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04647401/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on blood bank refrigerators market in US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current us market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rise in the number of road accidents and sport injuries and demand for blood banks. In addition, a rise in the number of road accidents and sport injuries is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The blood bank refrigerators market in US analysis includes product segment and end-user segment.



The blood bank refrigerators market in the US is segmented as below:

By Product

• Standard electric refrigerators

• Solar-powered refrigerators

• Ice-lined refrigerators



By End-User

• Hospitals and diagnostic centers

• Stand-alone blood bank centers

• Others



This study identifies the increase in cancer incidence as one of the prime reasons driving the blood bank refrigerators market in the US growth during the next few years.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading blood bank refrigerators market in US vendors that include B Medical Systems Sarl, Biomedical Solutions Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., Eppendorf AG, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Helmer Scientific Inc., ilShin Lab Co Ltd., PHC Holdings Corp., The Middleby Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Also, the blood bank refrigerators market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

