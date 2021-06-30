Retinal Vein Occlusion: Global Outlook and Current and Emerging Treatment Practices 2021

Dublin, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Retinal Vein Occlusion - Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This 'Retinal Vein Occlusion - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the RVO, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the RVO market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom) and Japan.



The RVO market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, and market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted 7MM RVO market size from 2021 to 2030. The report also covers current RVO treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.



Retinal Vein Occlusion Market Outlook



Retinal vein occlusion (RVO) is a common vascular disorder of the retina and one of the most common causes of vision loss worldwide. Specifically, it is the second most common cause of blindness from retinal vascular disease after diabetic retinopathy.



There's no medication available that's specific for retinal artery occlusions. Most people with this condition will have permanent changes to their vision. The main goal of treatment is to stabilize vision by sealing off leaking blood vessels.



Unfortunately, there is no way actually to unblock retinal veins. However, the doctor can treat any health problems that seem to be related to RVO. Vision may come back in some eyes that have had an RVO. About one-third have some improvement, about one-third stay the same and about one-third gradually improve, but it can take a year or more to learn the outcome. In some cases, the blocked vessels will lead to fluid accumulation in the retina, like sponges absorbing water. In others, they may cause the formation of new blood vessels. The current treatment options of RVO intend to minimize the damage, as there is no proven treatment to improve vision loss in the long term. The therapy aims to prevent further visual loss and its complications, such as macular edema, ischemia, or neovascularization.



Some of the treatments for RVO include Intravitreal injection of anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) drugs. These drugs target VEGF, which is an important growth factor that causes macular edema. Intravitreal injection of corticosteroid drugs is the type of drug to combat the inflammatory components which lead to edema. Intraocular injections of steroids are another potential treatment for eyes that don't respond to anti-VEGF drugs. While intraocular steroids can have some side effects such as an increase in eye pressure and cataract progression, in most cases, these side effects can be controlled.



Focal laser therapy is another type of treatment that provides lasers to areas of swelling to cause a reduction in edema. Laser treatment may also be used along with anti-VEGF therapy in hard-to-treat cases. Laser therapy for macular edema involves applying light laser pulses to the macula in a grid pattern. Pan-retinal photocoagulation therapy is also a treatment option that is used when patients have new blood vessel formation following the RVO.



Several other treatment strategies focus on the surgical treatment of the occluded retinal vein. Some of the approaches include radial optic neurotomy, chorioretinal venous anastomosis, vitrectomy with or without internal limiting membrane peeling, and others.



Currently, there are only three FDA-approved products for RVO treatment, including Lucentis (ranibizumab, Genentech), Eylea (aflibercept, Regeneron), Ozurdex (dexamethasone intravitreal implant, Allergan Pharmaceuticals), while Avastin is used as an off-label therapy that help in maintaining or improving the vision.

Key Questions Answered



Market Insights:

What was the RVO market share (%) distribution in 2018 and how it would look like in 2030?

What would be the RVO total market size as well as market size by therapies across the 7MM during the forecast period (2021-2030)?

What are the key findings pertaining to the market across the 7MM and which country will have the largest RVO market size during the forecast period (2021-2030)?

At what CAGR, the RVO market is expected to grow at the 7MM level during the forecast period (2021-2030)?

What would be the RVO market outlook across the 7MM during the forecast period (2021-2030)?

How would the market drivers, barriers, and future opportunities affect the market dynamics and subsequent analysis of the associated trends?

Epidemiology Insights:

What are the disease risk, burdens, and unmet needs of RVO?

What is the historical RVO patient pool in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan?

What would be the forecasted patient pool of RVO at the 7MM level?

What will be the growth opportunities across the 7MM with respect to the patient population pertaining to RVO?

Out of the countries mentioned above, which country would have the highest number of RVO cases during the forecast period (2021-2030)?

At what CAGR the population is expected to grow across the 7MM during the forecast period (2021-2030)?

Current Treatment Scenario, Marketed Drugs, and Emerging Therapies:

What are the current options for the treatment of RVO along with the approved therapy?

What are the current treatment guidelines for the treatment of RVO in the US and Europe?

What are the RVO marketed drugs and their MOA, regulatory milestones, product development activities, advantages, disadvantages, safety, and efficacy, etc.?

How many companies are developing therapies for the treatment of RVO?

How many therapies are developed by each company for the treatment of RVO?

How many emerging therapies are in the mid-stage and late stage of development for the treatment of RVO?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the RVO therapies?

What are the recent novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action, and technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for RVO and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted for the emerging therapies for RVO?

What are the 7MM historical and forecasted market of RVO?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Key Insights

2 Executive Summary of Retinal Vein Occlusion (RVO)

3 SWOT Analysis of RVO

4 RVO: Market Share (%) Distribution Overview at a Glance: By Country

5 RVO: Disease Background and Overview

6 Epidemiology and Patient Population

7 Current Treatment Practices: RVO

8 Unmet Needs

9 Patient Journey of RVO

10 Key Endpoints

11 Marketed Drugs

12 Emerging Therapies

13 Retinal Vein Occlusion (RVO): Seven Major Market Analysis

14 The United States: Market Outlook

15 EU-5 Countries: Market Outlook

16 Japan: Market Outlook

17 KOL Views

18 Market Access and Reimbursement of RVO Therapies

19 Market Drivers of RVO

20 Market Barriers of RVO

21 Recognized Establishments

Companies Mentioned

Allergan

Genentech

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Novartis Pharmaceuticals

Taiwan Liposome Company

Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Graybug Vision

Outlook Therapeutics

The Emmes Company

Kodiak Sciences Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3ystgw