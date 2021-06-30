The Global Ethernet Switch and Router Market is expected to grow by $ 2.71 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 1% during the forecast period

New York, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ethernet Switch and Router Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04339194/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on ethernet switch and router market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising demand for colocation data centers among SMEs and growing adoption of M2M communication. In addition, rising demand for colocation data centers among SMEs is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The ethernet switch and router market analysis include product segment, application segment, and geographic landscape.



The ethernet switch and router market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Ethernet switches

• Routers



By Application

• Data centers

• Carrier Ethernet

• Others



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increased adoption of cloud-based servicesas one of the prime reasons driving the ethernet switch and router market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on ethernet switch and router market covers the following areas:

• Ethernet switch and router market sizing

• Ethernet switch and router market forecast

• Ethernet switch and router market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading ethernet switch and router market vendors that include Arista Networks Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., Juniper Networks, Inc., New H3C Technologies Co. Ltd., and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson. Also, the ethernet switch and router market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04339194/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________