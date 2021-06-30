Global Breast Augmentation Market Report 2021-2026 Featuring Allergan PLC, Ideal Implants Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Arion and Sientra Inc.

Dublin, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Breast Augmentation Market: 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the current market dynamics-drivers, challenges and opportunities. The report focuses on the breast augmentation market with analyses of breast implants and their augmentation procedures, critically analyzes the competitive landscape, and profiles key breast implant manufacturers.
Breast augmentation is one of the most sought after medical aesthetic procedures in the world. Various factors have impacted the growing adoption of breast augmentation as a way for enhancing the overall look and feel of the body.
The growing demand for breast implants as indicated by the rising number of breast implant procedures is driving market growth.
The Report Includes:
- A brief general outlook of the global breast augmentation market
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021-2025, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Estimation of current market size and revenue forecast for breast augmentation market, and corresponding market share analysis by implant type and geographic region
- In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning the major factors influencing the progress of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges) with respect to specific growth trends, upcoming prospects and contributions to the overall industry
- Review of international standards and market regulations for breast augmentation related medical devices in the United States, European Union, Japan and China
- Insight into recent industry activities, competitive landscape of the major players operating within the global breast augmentation market, and their corresponding company share analysis
- Descriptive company profiles of the major market players, including Allergan PLC, Ideal Implants Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Arion and Sientra Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
- Highlights
Chapter 3 Medical Aesthetics
- Introduction
- Medical Aesthetics: Key Statistics
Chapter 4 Market Landscape
- Overview
- Implant Procedure
- Physician/Facility
- Anesthesia
- Incision
- Implant Placement
- Downtime
- Silicon and Silicone
- Implant Structure
- Implant Shapes
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Challenges
- Market Size and Forecast for Breast Augmentation Products
- Impact of COVID-19 on the Business of Breast Implants
- Breast Augmentation-Segment Analysis by Implant Type
Chapter 5 Regulations
- U.S.
- Medical Devices
- Quality System Regulation
- Device Modifications
- Biological License Application
- Laser Safety
- Off-Label Use
- International Standards
- European Union
- Japan
- China
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape Analysis
- Overview
- Strategies
- Recent Industry Events
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
- Allergan Plc
- Establishment Labs S.A.
- Global Consolidated Aesthetics Ltd.
- Ideal Implant Inc.
- Johnson & Johnson
- Laboratoires Arion
- Polytech Health & Aesthetics Gmbh
- Sebbin (Laboratoires Sebbin)
- Sientra Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6z3tau