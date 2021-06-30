Global Breast Augmentation Market Report 2021-2026 Featuring Allergan PLC, Ideal Implants Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Arion and Sientra Inc.

Dublin, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Breast Augmentation Market: 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report covers the current market dynamics-drivers, challenges and opportunities. The report focuses on the breast augmentation market with analyses of breast implants and their augmentation procedures, critically analyzes the competitive landscape, and profiles key breast implant manufacturers.



Breast augmentation is one of the most sought after medical aesthetic procedures in the world. Various factors have impacted the growing adoption of breast augmentation as a way for enhancing the overall look and feel of the body.



The growing demand for breast implants as indicated by the rising number of breast implant procedures is driving market growth.



The Report Includes:

A brief general outlook of the global breast augmentation market

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021-2025, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Estimation of current market size and revenue forecast for breast augmentation market, and corresponding market share analysis by implant type and geographic region

In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning the major factors influencing the progress of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges) with respect to specific growth trends, upcoming prospects and contributions to the overall industry

Review of international standards and market regulations for breast augmentation related medical devices in the United States, European Union, Japan and China

Insight into recent industry activities, competitive landscape of the major players operating within the global breast augmentation market, and their corresponding company share analysis

Descriptive company profiles of the major market players, including Allergan PLC, Ideal Implants Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Arion and Sientra Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Highlights

Chapter 3 Medical Aesthetics

Introduction

Medical Aesthetics: Key Statistics

Chapter 4 Market Landscape

Overview

Implant Procedure

Physician/Facility

Anesthesia

Incision

Implant Placement

Downtime

Silicon and Silicone

Implant Structure

Implant Shapes

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Size and Forecast for Breast Augmentation Products

Impact of COVID-19 on the Business of Breast Implants

Breast Augmentation-Segment Analysis by Implant Type

Chapter 5 Regulations

U.S.

Medical Devices

Quality System Regulation

Device Modifications

Biological License Application

Laser Safety

Off-Label Use

International Standards

European Union

Japan

China

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape Analysis

Overview

Strategies

Recent Industry Events

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

Allergan Plc

Establishment Labs S.A.

Global Consolidated Aesthetics Ltd.

Ideal Implant Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Laboratoires Arion

Polytech Health & Aesthetics Gmbh

Sebbin (Laboratoires Sebbin)

Sientra Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6z3tau