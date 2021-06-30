The Global Backup-as-a-service Market is expected to grow by $ 14.29 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 32% during the forecast period

New York, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Backup-as-a-service Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03952880/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on backup-as-a-service market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand to shift from CAPEX to OPEX model, growing need to simplify solutions for backup, and need to comply with regulations. In addition, increasing demand to shift from CAPEX to OPEX model is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The backup-as-a-service market analysis include application segment and geographic landscape.



The backup-as-a-service market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Online backup

• Cloud backup



By Geography

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the exponential growth in volume of data as one of the prime reasons driving the backup-as-a-service market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing use of IoT and rise in number of cyberthreats will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on backup-as-a-service market covers the following areas:

• Backup-as-a-service market sizing

• Backup-as-a-service market forecast

• Backup-as-a-service market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading backup-as-a-service market vendors that include Acronis International GmbH, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Microsoft Corp., NetApp Inc., Quantum Corp., and International Business Machines Corp. Also, the backup-as-a-service market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03952880/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________