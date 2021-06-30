Growth Opportunities Driven by Top Trends in 2021: COVID-19 will Influence Consumption Behavior, Hyper-personalization, and Emphasis on Digital Health

Dublin, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities Driven by Top Trends in 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





As people learn to embrace uncertainty, the top trends outlined at the beginning of 2021 will bring about significant changes in the way societies work and live. Changes in user behavior patterns will trigger major growth opportunities influenced by changes in consumption and business models.

Emerging advancements in technologies, such as AI and automation, will lead the way as countries and businesses continue to fight COVID-19 globally. Connectivity and flexibility in work structures will blur the physical boundaries between workplaces, cities, and homes. In 2021, limits will be pushed in healthcare innovation as nations consistently strive to fight COVID-19 and protect their citizens.

The Top 8 trends outlined at the beginning of 2021 include the following:

The Trust Paradox: Disinformation and Lack of Data Privacy

The Automation Wave

Resilience and Risk Proofing

Trade Decoupling

Sustainability and Circular Economy

Anywhere-Health

Workforce in Transition

Corporate Consciousness

As industries shift to the 'new normal,' companies must lead a smooth transition toward a secure, multi-channel, work-from-anywhere, and connected workspace; embrace automation; adopt a 'digital-first' approach, and build a clear 'circular strategy' and encourage corporate consciousness. By adopting these pivotal positions, companies can capitalize on opportunities and drive growth.

The following are the key growth opportunities that will emerge from top trends in 2021:

Behavioral analytics for the hyper-personalization of the consumer journey: As consumers worldwide try to adjust to the new normal, consumption patterns and behavioral sentiments have significantly shifted, permanently impacting global markets. Identifying key data points to navigate this change can help companies reduce new consumer acquisition costs and improve lead generation costs.

New health, wellness, and well-being (HWW) solutions embedded in vehicles post COVID-19: Changing purchasing priorities amidst the socio-economic downturn caused by the pandemic will drive the shift toward HWW components inside the vehicle. Healthcare digitalization and the emergence of mHealth apps and their integration in the vehicle for a clean and pathogen-free interior, driver monitoring, and health diagnosis are expected to gain a strong foothold in the industry.

Consumerization of digital mental health: The COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent uncertainty have negatively affected mental health and have widened the barriers for people already suffering from illnesses. Digital technologies will play an important role in supporting and treating mental health conditions, thus driving the decentralization and democratization of mental care services.

Internet of homes: The future home will become the 'central hub' for connected living. COVID-19 has accelerated the need for homes to evolve into on-demand workspaces, entertainment centers, fitness spaces, and telehealth centers. Seamless connectivity will facilitate the standardization of platforms across the intelligent device ecosystem.

Key Issues Addressed

What are the core trends that will drive opportunities in 2021?

What are the specific growth opportunities that will emerge from key trends?

What recommendations and best practices should companies adapt to capitalize on these trends?

Which key companies are currently working on these opportunities, and what are their unique value propositions driving growth?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Top Three Strategic Imperatives Driving Transformation in 2021

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Key Findings

2. Top Trends for 2021

The Trust Paradox - Disinformation and Lack of Data Privacy

The Automation Wave

Resilience and Risk Proofing

Trade Decoupling

Sustainability and Circular Economy

Anywhere-Health

Workforce in Transition

Corporate Consciousness

3. Key Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1 - Behavioral Analytics for the Hyper-personalization of the Consumer Journey

Growth Opportunity 2 - New Health, Wellness, and Well-being (HWW) Solutions Embedded in Vehicles post COVID-19

Growth Opportunity 3 - Consumerization of Digital Mental Healthcare

Growth Opportunity 4 - Internet of Homes

Critical Success Factors for Growth

4. Next Steps

Identifying Your Company's Growth Zone

Your Next Steps

Legal Disclaimer

Companies Mentioned

Cisco

Dick's Sporting Goods

Patagonia

Tesla

