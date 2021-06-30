The Global Facial Aesthetics Market is expected to grow by $ 1.45 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period

New York, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Facial Aesthetics Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03816794/?utm_source=GNW
Our report on the facial aesthetics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in cosmetic treatment among consumers and the growing geriatric population. In addition, an increase in cosmetic treatment among consumers is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The facial aesthetics market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.
The facial aesthetics market is segmented as below:
By Product
• Botulinum toxin
• Dermal fillers
• Others
By Geography
• North America
• Europe
• Asia
• ROW
This study identifies the rising number of cosmetic surgeons and physicians as one of the prime reasons driving the facial aesthetics market growth during the next few years.
The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on facial aesthetics market covers the following areas:
• Facial aesthetics market sizing
• Facial aesthetics market forecast
• Facial aesthetics market industry analysis
This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading facial aesthetics market vendors that include AbbVie Inc., Adoderm GmbH, Alma Lasers GmbH, Anika Therapeutics Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Contura Ltd., Galderma SA, Ipsen Pharma SA, Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA, and Teoxane SA. Also, the facial aesthetics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
The Global Facial Aesthetics Market is expected to grow by $ 1.45 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period
