Offentliggørelse af prospekt og Central Investorinformation

København C, DENMARK

Med virkning fra den 30. juni 2021 offentliggøres prospekt og Central Investorinformation for Investeringsforeningen Nordea Invest.

Prospektet er opdateret med genberegnede emissionstillæg, indløsningsfradrag og ÅOP for en række afdelinger som anført nedenfor:

Emissionstillæg

ISINNavnTidligere EmissionstillægEmissionstillæg pr. den 30. juni 2021
DK0010250158Nordea Invest Aktier KL0,150%0,100%
DK0015357065Nordea Invest Aktier II KL0,150%0,100%
DK0016195860Nordea Invest Basis 1 KL0,150%0,100%
DK0016195944Nordea Invest Basis 2 KL0,150%0,100%
DK0016196082Nordea Invest Basis 3 KL0,150%0,100%
DK0010265693Nordea Invest European Stars KL0,200%0,250%
DK0010301324Nordea Invest Global Stars KL 10,150%0,100%
DK0060353886Nordea Invest Verdens Obligationsmarkeder KL0,450%0,400%
DK0016067432Nordea Invest Virksomhedsobligationer Højrente KL 10,500%0,450%

Indløsningsfradrag

ISINNavnTidligere Indløsnings-fradragIndløsningsfradrag pr. den 30. juni 2021
DK0010250158Nordea Invest Aktier KL0,150%0,100%
DK0061116027Nordea Invest Bæredygtige Aktier KL 10,150%0,100%
DK0010265503Nordea Invest Globale UdbytteAktier KL0,150%0,100%

ÅOP

ISINNavnTidligere ÅOPÅOP pr. den 30. juni 2021
DK0010250158Nordea Invest Aktier KL1,51%1,49%
DK0015357065Nordea Invest Aktier II KL1,50%1,49%
DK0016195860Nordea Invest Basis 1 KL0,94%0,93%
DK0016195944Nordea Invest Basis 2 KL1,16%1,15%
DK0016196082Nordea Invest Basis 3 KL1,30%1,29%
DK0061116027Nordea Invest Bæredygtige Aktier KL 11,12%1,11%
DK0010265693Nordea Invest European Stars KL1,48%1,49%
DK0010301324Nordea Invest Global Stars KL 11,65%1,64%
DK0016067432Nordea Invest Virksomhedsobligationer Højrente KL 11,23%1,22%

Afdeling Fonde KL: Som følge af Finanstilsynets godkendelse af de på den årlige generalforsamling besluttede  vedtægtsændringer, er prospektet desuden opdateret med præciseringer til afdelingens investeringspolitik.

Afdelingerne Bæredygtige Aktier KL & Global Stars KL: Oplysning om, at afdelingerne indgår som master i en master-feeder struktur, er tilføjet.

Prospekt og Central Investorinformation kan downloades på www.nordeainvest.dk

