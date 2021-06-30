Offentliggørelse af prospekt og Central Investorinformation

Med virkning fra den 30. juni 2021 offentliggøres prospekt og Central Investorinformation for Investeringsforeningen Nordea Invest.
Prospektet er opdateret med genberegnede emissionstillæg, indløsningsfradrag og ÅOP for en række afdelinger som anført nedenfor:
Emissionstillæg
|ISIN
|Navn
|Tidligere Emissionstillæg
|Emissionstillæg pr. den 30. juni 2021
|DK0010250158
|Nordea Invest Aktier KL
|0,150%
|0,100%
|DK0015357065
|Nordea Invest Aktier II KL
|0,150%
|0,100%
|DK0016195860
|Nordea Invest Basis 1 KL
|0,150%
|0,100%
|DK0016195944
|Nordea Invest Basis 2 KL
|0,150%
|0,100%
|DK0016196082
|Nordea Invest Basis 3 KL
|0,150%
|0,100%
|DK0010265693
|Nordea Invest European Stars KL
|0,200%
|0,250%
|DK0010301324
|Nordea Invest Global Stars KL 1
|0,150%
|0,100%
|DK0060353886
|Nordea Invest Verdens Obligationsmarkeder KL
|0,450%
|0,400%
|DK0016067432
|Nordea Invest Virksomhedsobligationer Højrente KL 1
|0,500%
|0,450%
Indløsningsfradrag
|ISIN
|Navn
|Tidligere Indløsnings-fradrag
|Indløsningsfradrag pr. den 30. juni 2021
|DK0010250158
|Nordea Invest Aktier KL
|0,150%
|0,100%
|DK0061116027
|Nordea Invest Bæredygtige Aktier KL 1
|0,150%
|0,100%
|DK0010265503
|Nordea Invest Globale UdbytteAktier KL
|0,150%
|0,100%
ÅOP
|ISIN
|Navn
|Tidligere ÅOP
|ÅOP pr. den 30. juni 2021
|DK0010250158
|Nordea Invest Aktier KL
|1,51%
|1,49%
|DK0015357065
|Nordea Invest Aktier II KL
|1,50%
|1,49%
|DK0016195860
|Nordea Invest Basis 1 KL
|0,94%
|0,93%
|DK0016195944
|Nordea Invest Basis 2 KL
|1,16%
|1,15%
|DK0016196082
|Nordea Invest Basis 3 KL
|1,30%
|1,29%
|DK0061116027
|Nordea Invest Bæredygtige Aktier KL 1
|1,12%
|1,11%
|DK0010265693
|Nordea Invest European Stars KL
|1,48%
|1,49%
|DK0010301324
|Nordea Invest Global Stars KL 1
|1,65%
|1,64%
|DK0016067432
|Nordea Invest Virksomhedsobligationer Højrente KL 1
|1,23%
|1,22%
Afdeling Fonde KL: Som følge af Finanstilsynets godkendelse af de på den årlige generalforsamling besluttede vedtægtsændringer, er prospektet desuden opdateret med præciseringer til afdelingens investeringspolitik.
Afdelingerne Bæredygtige Aktier KL & Global Stars KL: Oplysning om, at afdelingerne indgår som master i en master-feeder struktur, er tilføjet.
Prospekt og Central Investorinformation kan downloades på www.nordeainvest.dk
Med venlig hilsen
Nordea Fund Management, filial af Nordea Funds Oy, Finland
Tom Holflod
Senior Product Manager