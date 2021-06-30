Independent Compensation Advisors Selects CURO Pay Equity

OTTAWA and EDINBURGH, United Kingdom, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CURO Compensation Limited (CURO), an industry leader in total compensation management and pay equity technology, today announced a multi-year licensing agreement with Independent Compensation Advisors (ICA). ICA is a U.S.-based national syndicate of highly respected employee compensation consulting firms addressing compensation incentive structures, pay policies and compensation regulation for U.S. companies from start-up to Fortune 500.



Under the terms of the agreement, ICA will use CURO’s award-winning pay equity solution to conduct pay equity analysis for their clients. CURO Pay Equity analyzes pay gaps, enabling employers to create more equal and inclusive workplaces. By identifying areas of remediation, ICA will be able to help clients manage the risk and compliance issues associated with pay equity.

The global pandemic has heightened the greater need to close racial and gender pay gaps. For example, researchers at McKinsey estimated a $220 billion annual disparity between Black wages today and what they would be at full parity. McKinsey researchers also reported that gender parity by 2030 could add $13 trillion to the global GDP.

Gerry O’Neill, co-founder and CEO of CURO, commented, “It’s an honor to have been selected by ICA. Their use of CURO Pay Equity for their own client portfolio is further endorsement of its depth of functionality, scalability and ease of use.”

In April 2021, CURO confirmed the scalability of its Pay Equity solution through an independent test against companies with more than 200,000 employees and 40 data dimensions across Asia-Pacific, North America and Europe, validating the solution’s suitability for large global and multi-national companies. In addition to these developments, CURO successfully completed its SOC 2 Type 2 certification, which involved a third-party audit over time, and covered the trust service principles of data privacy, security and confidentiality.

To learn more about CURO Pay Equity, visit https://curocomp.com/products/curo-pay-equity-analysis-software.

