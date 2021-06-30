Kane Russell Coleman Logan Expands Transactional Practice with the Addition of Corporate Lawyer Michael Navarro in Houston

HOUSTON, TEXAS, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kane Russell Coleman Logan PC has recruited Michael Navarro to the firm’s Business and Corporate group, providing added bench strength to the practice. Navarro is a well-known corporate transactional lawyer with nearly 20 years of experience.

“Michael adds tremendous value to the firm. He represents clients in important and complex M&A and real estate deals, and with the hot business climate in Texas, our clients are increasingly in need of highly experienced legal counsel,” said Arthur Nathan, a Director in the KRCL Houston office. “We wanted Michael to join our M&A and Real Estate teams because we know our clients will appreciate and benefit from his pragmatic and insightful approach to getting deals done. Every law firm is looking for ways to increase their depth – Michael adds to our depth – we had great depth before, now it is even better.”

Navarro's practice is heavily devoted to equity and debt transactions and he also brings extensive experience in commercial real estate deals. He has recently represented several clients expanding into Texas from California and New York, or relocating their corporate headquarters to Texas. With a background in intellectual property law, Navarro brings added value to his technology clients when navigating the additional complexities of licensing and other IP matters in corporate transactions.

“Michael is a welcome addition to KRCL. He has an excellent reputation in the legal community and he also has an energetic and entrepreneurial style that fits our culture very well,” said Karen Cox, Managing Director and Chair of the Board.

Kane Russell Coleman Logan PC is a full-service law firm with offices in Dallas and Houston. Formed in 1992, the firm provides professional services for clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies to medium-sized public and private companies to entrepreneurs. KRCL handles a wide array of transactional, litigation, employment, and bankruptcy matters in Texas and throughout the country.

