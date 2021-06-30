The Data Center Construction Market is expected to grow by $ 6.72 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period

New York, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Data Center Construction Market in Western Europe 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03170190/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on data center construction market in Western Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current Western Europe market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the release of General Data Protection Regulation, growth of the Netherlands as an international hub, and free energy concept gaining prominence. In addition, the release of General Data Protection Regulation is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The data center construction market in Western Europe analysis includes geographic landscape.



The data center construction market in Western Europe is segmented as below:

By Geography

• UK

• Germany

• The Netherlands

• France

• Rest of Western Europe



This study identifies the increasing investments in green data centers as one of the prime reasons driving the data center construction market in Western Europe growth during the next few years. Also, the growth of hyperscale data centers across Western Europe and impact of hub function will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading data center construction market in Western Europe vendors that include ABB Ltd., AECOM, Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Eaton Corporation Plc, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Honeywell International Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Ove Arup & Partners International Ltd., and Schneider Electric SE. Also, the data center construction market in Western Europe analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

