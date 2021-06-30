World Smart Speaker Market Analysis 2021, Featuring Alphabet Inc., Amazon.Com Inc., Apple Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., LG Electronics and Sonos Inc.

Dublin, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Speaker Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides an overview of the global smart speaker market including display-equipped smart speakers and analyzes market trends. Using 2019 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period 2020 through 2025.

The global smart speaker market has been segment based on intelligent virtual assistant (IVA), application and geography. Based on IVA, the smart speaker market has been segmented into Alexa, Google Assistant, DuerOS, AliGenie, Siri, Xiao AI and Others. Based on application, the smart speaker market has been segmented into residential and commercial. Geographical coverage of the report includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW; South America, Middle East and Africa).

Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on IVA, application, and geography. It also focuses on the major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape. The report estimates the global market for smart speakers in 2019 and provides projections of the expected market size through 2025. This report also considers the economic slowdown caused by lockdowns globally due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report includes:

An overview of the global market for smart speakers

Estimation of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2019, 2020, estimates for 2021 to 2025 with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

Identification of market drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting the global market

Evaluation of current market trends, market size, market forecast, and technological advancements within the industry

Impact analysis of COVID-19 on the smart speaker market

Coverage of evolution and major developments in smart speaker market and discussion on the effect of digitalisation on the entertainment industry



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Impact of COVID-19 on the Smart Speaker Market

Market Dynamics Drivers

Rising Demand for Smart Speakers in Automotive and Commercial Applications

Growing Trend of Display-Equipped Smart Speakers

Surging Demand for AI-Powered and IoT-Enabled Smart Home Devices

Market Restraint

Threat to Data Security and Privacy

Market Opportunity

Increasing Popularity of Voice Commerce

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by IVA Brand

Overview

Amazon Alexa

Google Assistant

Siri

Baidu

AliGenie

Xiao AI

Others

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application Sector

Residential Applications

Commercial Applications

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region

Analysis of the Global Market for Smart Speaker by Region

North American Smart Speaker Market

Asia-Pacific Smart Speaker Market

European Smart Speaker Market

Rest of the World Smart Speaker Market

Chapter 7 Company Profiles

Alibaba Group

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.Com Inc.

Apple Inc.

Baidu Inc.

Bose Corp.

Facebook

Harman International

Lenovo Group Ltd.

LG Electronics

Sonos Inc.

