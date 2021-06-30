World Smart Speaker Market Analysis 2021, Featuring Alphabet Inc., Amazon.Com Inc., Apple Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., LG Electronics and Sonos Inc.

Dublin, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Speaker Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides an overview of the global smart speaker market including display-equipped smart speakers and analyzes market trends. Using 2019 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period 2020 through 2025.
The global smart speaker market has been segment based on intelligent virtual assistant (IVA), application and geography. Based on IVA, the smart speaker market has been segmented into Alexa, Google Assistant, DuerOS, AliGenie, Siri, Xiao AI and Others. Based on application, the smart speaker market has been segmented into residential and commercial. Geographical coverage of the report includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW; South America, Middle East and Africa).
Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on IVA, application, and geography. It also focuses on the major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape. The report estimates the global market for smart speakers in 2019 and provides projections of the expected market size through 2025. This report also considers the economic slowdown caused by lockdowns globally due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The report includes:
- An overview of the global market for smart speakers
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2019, 2020, estimates for 2021 to 2025 with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
- Identification of market drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting the global market
- Evaluation of current market trends, market size, market forecast, and technological advancements within the industry
- Impact analysis of COVID-19 on the smart speaker market
- Coverage of evolution and major developments in smart speaker market and discussion on the effect of digitalisation on the entertainment industry
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Impact of COVID-19 on the Smart Speaker Market
- Market Dynamics Drivers
- Rising Demand for Smart Speakers in Automotive and Commercial Applications
- Growing Trend of Display-Equipped Smart Speakers
- Surging Demand for AI-Powered and IoT-Enabled Smart Home Devices
- Market Restraint
- Threat to Data Security and Privacy
- Market Opportunity
- Increasing Popularity of Voice Commerce
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by IVA Brand
- Overview
- Amazon Alexa
- Google Assistant
- Siri
- Baidu
- AliGenie
- Xiao AI
- Others
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application Sector
- Residential Applications
- Commercial Applications
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region
- Analysis of the Global Market for Smart Speaker by Region
- North American Smart Speaker Market
- Asia-Pacific Smart Speaker Market
- European Smart Speaker Market
- Rest of the World Smart Speaker Market
Chapter 7 Company Profiles
- Alibaba Group
- Alphabet Inc.
- Amazon.Com Inc.
- Apple Inc.
- Baidu Inc.
- Bose Corp.
- Harman International
- Lenovo Group Ltd.
- LG Electronics
- Sonos Inc.
