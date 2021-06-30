The Global Oleochemicals Market is expected to grow by $ 9.01 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period

New York, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Oleochemicals Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03112426/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on oleochemicals market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of packaged food and beverage industry and the growing demand for soaps and detergents. In addition, the growth of packaged food and beverage industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The oleochemicals market analysis includes the product and application segments and geographic landscape.



The oleochemicals market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Fatty acids

• Fatty alcohol

• Glycerol

• Fatty amines

• Others



By Application

• Soaps and detergents

• Polymers

• Personal care and pharmaceuticals

• Lubricants and greases

• Others



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies government initiatives regarding the use of oleochemicals as one of the prime reasons driving the oleochemicals market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on oleochemicals market covers the following areas:

• Oleochemicals market sizing

• Oleochemicals market forecast

• Oleochemicals market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading oleochemicals market vendors that include BASF SE, Cabot Corp., Cargill Inc., Croda International Plc, Emery Oleochemicals Group, IOI Corporation Berhad, Kao Corp., KLK Oleo, The Procter and Gamble Co., and Wilmar International Ltd. Also, the oleochemicals market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03112426/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________