The Electric Vehicle (EV) Market is expected to grow by 1736.13 thousand units during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of almost 45% during the forecast period

New York, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Electric Vehicle (EV) Market in US 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02947673/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the electric vehicle (EV) market in US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by government subsidies and incentives and the declining prices of lithium-ion batteries. In addition, government subsidies and incentives are anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The electric vehicle (EV) market in US analysis includes the type segment.



The electric vehicle (EV) market in US is segmented as below:

By Type

• All-electric/BEV

• PHEV



This study identifies stringent fuel emission and fuel efficiency regulationsas one of the prime reasons driving the electric vehicle (EV) market in US growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on electric vehicle (EV) market in US covers the following areas:

• Electric vehicle (EV) market sizing in US

• Electric vehicle (EV) market forecast in US

• Electric vehicle (EV) market industry analysis in US



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading electric vehicle (EV) market vendors in US that include BMW Group, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co., Renault SA, Tesla Inc., Toyota Motor Corp., and Volkswagen AG. Also, the electric vehicle (EV) market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02947673/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________