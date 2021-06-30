Global Non-GMO Food Market Report 2021-2026: Cereals and Grains, Liquor, Meat and Poultry, Bakery Products, Edible Oils

Dublin, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Non-GMO Food Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global non-GMO (non-genetically modified organisms) food market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market to grow at a CAGR of 15.7% during 2021-2026.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Genetically modified organisms (GMOs) refer to living organisms, generally plants or microorganisms, whose genetic material is artificially altered in a laboratory through genetic modification or engineering techniques. GMO plants are widely used in the agriculture sector as they provide high yield, improved resistance to weeds and diseases and reduced need for pesticides.

However, the unavailability of data regarding their safety has increased the demand for non-GMO food products among the masses. In line with this, many food and beverage companies are offering products made using non-GMO raw materials and ingredients.



Non-GMO foods are considered to be eco-friendly and natural, owing to which there is a favorable perception among consumers, especially vegans and vegetarians, about the nutritional profile and environmental impact of these products. This has led to a rise in the demand for food products grown using non-GMO seeds, such as grains, vegetables, and fruits.

Also, many companies are using non-GMO ingredients for manufacturing baby or infant food. Besides this, numerous organizations, such as the Non-GMO Project, GMO Inside, and Organic Consumers Association, have undertaken initiatives to promote awareness regarding the presence of GMO ingredients in various food products across the globe.

Such campaigns have led many leading brands to diversify their market operations by offering an extensive non-GMO ingredient portfolio.

For instance, Cargill Incorporated, an American privately held corporation, has introduced a wide variety of ingredients ranging from sweeteners, starches and texturizers to oils, cocoa and chocolate to meet the growing consumer demand for non-GMO products.

