The 3PL Market is expected to grow by $ 74.48 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period

Our report on 3PL market in US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current us market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing cross-border trade and increasing use of multimodal transport. In addition, increasing cross-border trade is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The 3PL market in US analysis includes end-user segment and service segment.



The 3PL market in US is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Retail

• Manufacturing

• Automotive

• Food and beverages

• Others



By Service

• Transportation

• Warehousing and distribution

• Others



This study identifies the cost benefits of using 3PL as one of the prime reasons driving the 3PL market in US growth during the next few years.



Our report on 3PL market in US covers the following areas:

• 3PL market in US sizing

• 3PL market in US forecast

• 3PL market in US industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading 3PL market in US vendors that include Americold Realty Trust, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., Deutsche Post DHL Group, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., FedEx Corp., Hub Group Inc., J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., Kuehne + Nagel International AG, United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc. Also, the 3PL market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

